Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Delilah & Amelia Excel in Modeling

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premieres on Wednesday, April 15 at 8/7c on Bravo. The premiere features the return of many of the reality show‘s stars, including Lisa Rinna.

Rinna’s daughters, 21-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin and 18-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, are all grown up now, and excelling in the modeling industry. It’s no surprise since the two inherited many of their mother’s beautiful features – and it doesn’t hurt that their father, Harry Hamlin, was People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1987.

The two have a combined 1.8 million Instagram followers; on their respective feeds, they share photos of their toned physiques, campaigns, public outings, and runway shows. Delilah is represented by One Management, while Amelia is repped by IMG, UTA, and DBA agencies.

Lisa Rinna Walked the 2020 NYFW Runway With Her Daughters

Rinna has gotten to model alongside Delilah and Amelia as they develop their careers. She and her mother appeared with them (dressed in head-to-toe Chanel) for What Goes Around.

During New York Fashion Week earlier this year, Rinna had a special moment with both of her daughters when they got to close designer Dennis Basso’s show.

Sharing a video of the moment with her social media followers, Rinna wrote in an Instagram caption “OMG DREAMS DO COME TRUE!!!! THANK YOU @dennisbasso FOR HAVING US CLOSE YOUR SHOW!!!!! MAKING MEMORIES!!! SO BLESSED SO GRATEFUL #wearefamily.” Rinna appeared front row in a number of shows with her daughters throughout fashion week.

Amelia and Delilah were busy on the runway during fashion week, and even got to debut the new Motorola Razor cellphone during one of their walks. Reflecting on the experience, which she shared with her sister, Amelia wrote on Instagram “My ten year old self would have never thought this moment would happen.” Delilah shared a photo from the night, too, saying that it was “Such an iconic moment.”

Lisa Rinna Works As Her Daughters’ ‘Momager’

According to E!, Rinna admitted to eventually accepting her role as Delilah and Amelia’s “momager.” She said “”I tried to get out of it. But here’s the thing: If I don’t do it, nothing gets done. I oversee everything. I look at every e-mail. Yeah, you have to! I totally understand Kris Jenner now in a way that I never—I look up to Kris Jenner… because she has done it better than everyone. If I could, I’d call Kris Jenner every

day.”

This doesn’t seem to be something that the girls mind, and E! notes that they’ve both said they take their own style cues from Rinna’s fashion sense. For a Mother’s Day campaign for What Goes Around Comes Around, Amelia revealed “I always loved playing in her closet—I still do… Her accessories are always on point and she has really taught me how to elevate my style.” Agreeing, Delilah added “I love borrowing my mom’s clothing because I’m always inspired and learned from her simple, chic wardrobe. She taught me the best way to mix vintage pieces with current trends!”

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?