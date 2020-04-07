Lisa Vanderpump’s Mom Jean’s Death: How Did Her Mother Die?

In June 2019, Lisa Vanderpump‘s mother, Jean, passed away at the age of 84 from DVT, or deep vein thrombosis.

While Lisa had previously refrained from discussing Jean’s cause of death, Hollywood Life reports that when an Internet troll suggested Lisa’s mom “was left to ‘rot’ in a nursing home,” Lisa spoke up. “How dare you?! My mother died suddenly of DVT you vile woman,” she tweeted.

DVT, or deep vein thrombosis, occurs when a blood clot forms in one more of the deep veins in your body, according to Mayo Clinic.

At the time of her mother’s death, Vanderpump’s rep said she was “devastated and shocked”.

How dare you?! My mother died suddenly of DVT you vile woman. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 1, 2019

About a month prior to her mother’s death, Lisa officially quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following a tumultuous season with her castmates.

Lisa Vanderpump Stepped Away From Filming After Her Mother’s Death

After her mother’s passing, a source spoke to the Daily Mail about Lisa, saying, “This has hit Lisa very hard and she is shocked by her mother’s sudden death.”

The outlet wrote that while Jean was close to Lisa, she lived out of the public eye, in England.

“One thing is for sure with Lisa though, she’s as strong as they come and once she has worked through her grief she will be back running her restaurant empire, focusing on her philanthropic endeavors and filming Vanderpump Rules,” the source added.

Her Brother Died One Year Prior to Her Mother’s Death

As you go to RIP with Mark,mummy.

A tragic year for sure.

I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness.

Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.💕🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hxpsCgION0 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) June 25, 2019

In April 2018, Lisa’s brother, Mark Vanderpump, committed suicide at age 59. Mark was a DJ and Lisa’s only sibling.

According to People, Mark was found unresponsive at his home in England on April 30, 2018. Drug toxicity was ruled as the ultimate cause of death.

Lisa and Mark’s father, Jonathan Vanderpump Senior, later told Gloucester Coroner’s Court that his son was “experiencing financial problems” prior to his passing, according to a previous Heavy article.

Here with my gorgeous sister @LisaVanderpump celebrating her successes @pumprestaurant love you pic.twitter.com/MXXglYwsA0 — Mark Vanderpump (@Markvanderpump) January 5, 2015

Speaking on Vanderpump Rules last season, Lisa said of her brother’s passing, “Obviously it just being the two of us, we were more like twins. It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.” She continued by explaining that she ‘hibernated’ for weeks after her brother’s death.

Lisa subsequently released a statement that read, “Upon Mark’s death, his sister, Lisa, released the following statement, “This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this. He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

