Is Little Caesars Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Little Caesars will be OPEN on Easter Sunday this year, although many restaurants will have reduced hours to accommodate the holiday. The pizza chain will remain open for a half day, until at least 8 p.m., according to a local restaurant manager in Milwaukee. Although the chain is remaining open, we always recommend calling your nearest Little Caesars restaurant to be sure, as hours will likely vary depending on your location.

Because Little Caesars is chain-operated, the holiday hours are typically left up to the discretion of the chain owner. Heavy reached out to Little Caesars to verify the store’s Easter schedule and a representative encouraged us to contact our local restaurant for hours, writing, “Please contact your local store and ask to speak with the manager. You may find store locations and phone numbers by visiting our website.”

Keep reading for details on Little Caesars’ holiday hours of operation:

Little Caesars Closes on Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

Little Caesars typically only closes for two major federal holidays each year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, with half days on Easter. Pizza sales tend to do big business during most other federal holidays such as New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, so it’s not altogether surprising that Little Caesars remains open on those holidays.

According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Little Caesars’ restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

HSH adds that restaurants like Little Caesars often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days,” the site states. “In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Little Caesars Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

Little Caesars is Offering ‘No Contact Carryout’ During the COVID-19 Pandemic

We’re donating and delivering 1 MILLION pizzas to healthcare workers & first responders across the country. Yesterday, we parked the Love Kitchen at DMC Harper Hospital in our hometown Detroit to thank healthcare heroes and #PieItForward with the first 600 pizzas of our journey. pic.twitter.com/tqv9nyqdMm — Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) April 8, 2020

Little Caesars is offering “no contact carryout” during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows customers to order pizza and have no contact with the delivery person during the transaction. The pizza chain wrote on Twitter on April 10, “Yeah…it’s a delivery kind of night. Lucky for you, free delivery is still available through 4/12! Along with our no-contact carryout, it’s just one more way we’re serving up some serious peace of mind!”

Little Caesars has also been offering free pizzas to health care workers during the pandemic, parking the “Love Kitchen” pizza truck outside of a hospital in Detroit earlier this month. “We’re donating and delivering 1 MILLION pizzas to healthcare workers & first responders across the country. Yesterday, we parked the Love Kitchen at DMC Harper Hospital in our hometown Detroit to thank healthcare heroes and #PieItForward with the first 600 pizzas of our journey.”

READ NEXT: How to Watch Easter Sunday 2020 Mass Live Streaming Online