Logan Williams Dead: ‘The Flash’ Star Suddenly Dies at 16

Logan Williams, best know for playing the young Barry Allen on CW’s The Flash, passed away on April 2, 2020. He was 16.

The tragic news was confirmed by the actor’s mother Marlyse Williams, who told TriCity News that due to COVID-19 social distancing precautions, she is mourning the death of her son alone. “I am not able to Hugh my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she said.

Logan, who also starred as Miles Montgomery on the hit Hallmark TV series, When Calls the Heart, and as a young Elliot on horror TV series, The Whispers, earned himself a nomination for Best Newcomer at the UBCP/ACTRA Awards in 2015.

“It’s hard,” Williams said, knowing Logan still had so much life to live. He is survived by his father, Clive, his grandparents, and aunts and uncles.