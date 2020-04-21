Loren & Alexei Baby News & Pregnancy Update on 90 Day Fiancé

It’s an exciting time for 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik: They just welcomed their first child on April 14. They haven’t announced the baby boy’s name just yet, and instead are still referring to him as “Baby Brov” on social media.

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé might have been following Loren’s pregnancy since she and Alexei have been staples on Pillow Talk, the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff where alumni of the series watch current episodes from the comfort of their own homes and offer their sometimes colorful commentary on the new cast.

What’s the Latest Updated For Alexei & Loren?

“Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great! We will be sharing his name sometime next week… so be on the lookout!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white family photo of mom, dad and baby in the hospital. “During these crazy times, this is the smile we needed!”

Just some smiles for your Friday! This is what pure happiness looks like during these crazy days!” she wrote on April 17. Loren has been happy to share family updates, posting two more times after the birth announcement. “

In her most recent post, Loren showed they brought their son home from the hospital and shared a picture of Baby Brov wearing a Rolling Stones shirt. “This little rockstar is enjoying his first weekend, first feed post and daddy’s outfit choice!” she captioned the update. Alexei added in the comments section: “Hey guys he is his mommy’s son she made him and carried him she is amazing.”

Her fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars were happy to praise the baby and new parents with congratulatory comments. Fan-favorite Darcey Silva wrote, “So precious and such a beautiful blessings! So happy for you and your beautiful family!” Paola Mayfield added: “ Mini Alexis.” Molly Hopkins agreed that Baby Brov looked like his father and shared heart-eye emojis.

New Father Alexei Is Also Sharing Updates on Social Media

Alexei has also been happy to share updates and pictures on his social media page. On April 18, he used a selfie stick for a photo that showed Loren holding the baby and his head peeking in at the edge of the photo. “Perfect evening right here …” he wrote. He tagged their location as “Chateau de Brovarnik.”

Last month, Alexei, who is originally from Israel, paid homage to his wife on International Women’s Day. “Happy international women’s day to all the women out there and especially to my one and only @lorenbrovarnik you keep surprising me with your strength smarts and beauty all the time,” he captioned a photo that showed them together. “I love you more than anything. you are my world +”

