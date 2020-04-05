Is Lori Harvey Pregnant With Future’s Baby?

Rumors started swirling on social media that Lori Harvey was pregnant with boyfriend Future‘s baby on Saturday night after a sonogram was spotted on her Instagram stories. Because the rapper has numerous children with eight different baby mamas, users online were shocked that Harvey 23, whose stepfather is TV host Steve Harvey, wouldn’t be more on guard.

However, it’s highly unlikely that this was Lori’s way of announcing that she was pregnant with what would be Future’s 11th child. The sonogram spotted on Lori’s Instagram story most likely belongs to her sister Morgan Hawthorn, who recently announced she’s pregnant with her second child. Based on Lori’s Instagram stories earlier on Saturday night, it was clear that the model was spending the night at her sister’s house.

Morgan, who’s married to DJ Bruckup, shared the happy news that they were expecting another baby on March 4, and in the background, you can see the exact white cabinetry under the TV that was featured in Lori’s posts. Morgan and Bruckup welcomed their first child, Elle, on March 22, 2015, and seen on Lori’s Instagram stories on April 4, she spent the day hanging out with her 5-year-old niece.

Future and Lori’s romance was confirmed in November 2019, after the model ended her relationship with another high profile with rapper, P Diddy, 50. Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, reportedly welcomed his 10th child with baby mama Eliza Seraphin in April 2019, with whom he’s still battling of child support.

In court documents obtained by TMZ in February, Future alleged that Eliza calls her child a “check baby,” and is just after his money. Future has also never claimed to be the 11-month-old baby’s father.

There Were Strong Reactions On Twitter To The Wild Rumors That Lori Was Rumored To Be Pregnant

Because both Future and Lori have a long list of storied high profile relationships, this romance has been closely watched by fans online. And for this wild rumor to hit Twitter on the same day the Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather was accused of stabbing rapper NBA Youngboi’s baby mama, it was a lot of madness for users online on Saturday.

Waiiiit Lori Harvey pregnant by Future, which means he'll be leaving her soon. Between her and Yaya, at this point the ref gotta call it, city boys whippin our asses, we goin out bad ladies pic.twitter.com/gyy7pmWXsP — Oh Hai (@OhHaiBae) April 5, 2020

Now Lori Harvey might be pregnant???????? What?????? Lol lord the internet is on one tonight! — sunny (@SunnyDeeeeLight) April 5, 2020

Numerous people on Twitter were hoping and praying for Lori’s sake that this news was nothing but a rumor. Future already has a son with singer Ciara, also named Future, a son named Jakory with ex Britni Mealy, a daughter named Londyn with India J, and a son with former fling Jessica Smith. One user online tweeted, “Lori Harvey really fumbled the bag if she let Future get her pregnant omfg the GHE-TOE.”

I know Lori Harvey ain't let Future trap her, noooo. pic.twitter.com/QoBuzUK0Wl — wavyy ting (@amazinglysss) April 5, 2020

When we found out Lori Harvey not pregnant & she was just by her sister house that is pregnant pic.twitter.com/7GQOLTD9ee — Nee Zurik 💁🏾‍♀️ (@MAMA_NISHIA) April 5, 2020

I will be so disappointed if Lori Harvey really pregnant by Future pic.twitter.com/cb1Tl8X200 — ✨✨ (@____mwm) April 5, 2020

Even for those who didn’t believe the rumors, users online still had fun joking about the mere thought of Future having a 9th baby mama, and what her stepfather Steve Harvey would have to say about it.

Lori Harvey is pregnant? He’s done it again… pic.twitter.com/vyQkZ30y4s — CURSED POSTPONED SZN (@PlsBillyEppler) April 5, 2020

Lori Harvey… pre..pregnant ??!! With futures 20th baby?? This better be a hoax. pic.twitter.com/sLc4IDX7we — KB 🌻 (@KayBeLike) April 5, 2020

Steve Harvey has not specifically commented on Lori’s relationship with the rapper. On January 8, when The Hollywood Fix asked the Family Feud host of his opinion on their romance he said, “I don’t know nothing about it.”

READ NEXT: Selena Gomez Reveals Bipolar Disorder On Miley Cyrus’ IG Live Show