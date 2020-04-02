Luann De Lesseps’ Drinking Problem: She Finishes Probation on RHONY

Luann De Lesseps, star of the hit reality series The Real Housewives of New York City, has been struggling with a drinking problem since the reality star was first arrested in 2017. Lesseps finishes out her probation on the newest season of RHONY, so fans will get a chance to follow her journey to sobriety on the show this season.

The reality star was arrested in Palm Beach and charged with battery of an officer, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was caught trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man on Christmas Eve in 2017. When police arrived, Lesseps allegedly threatened to kill the police officer, which resulted in the added charge of resisting arrest with violence and with corruption by threat against a public servant, according to CNN.

The reality star released a statement following her arrest, noting that her divorce from Tom D’Agostino Jr. played a role in her actions that night. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” Lesseps said in a statement issued through her agent. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to [a] transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Lesseps is Still Struggling With Her Sobriety During the New Season

Lesseps ended up taking plea deal in 2018 which required the reality star to do 50 hours of community service, attend two Alcoholics Anonymous classes per week, and attend a victim impact class with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), according to Us Weekly. Lesseps also served one year on probation; she finishes out her probation on Season 12 of RHONY.

Lesseps appears to still be struggling with her drinking during this season of RHONY however; the reality star can be seen stealing a sip of vodka in a promo of the new season, despite her costars telling her that it’s not water. She even tells the cameras, “Oh it tastes so good,” so it looks like she might still be working through her issues with drinking during the new season.

However, the reality star finished her probation in August 2019 and gave fans an update on social media about how her sobriety was going. She posted to Instagram, “I’m happy to say that after a long difficult year … I’ve made it through! I’m humbled and grateful for this life lesson and ready to put the past behind me and move on with my life.”

Lesseps is Dealing With Her Drinking Problem ‘Day by Day’

The reality personalty told Us Weekly in March 2019 that she was taking her sobriety “day by day,” and that she’s focusing on her cabaret, because work helps keep her distracted. She also turns to yoga and self care to keep herself healthy and focused.

“I do the best that I can do. I get on the stage and that keeps me busy and it keeps me focused on my cabaret, and I get to put my creative energy into that and it keeps me out of trouble,” she said. “I’m just doing yoga and taking care of myself and hanging out with less people that are prone to partying.”

New episodes of Real Housewives of New York City air Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in reality TV coverage and entertainment news here.

