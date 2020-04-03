Luann De Lesseps’ Ex-Husband & Kids Drop the Lawsuit Against Her

In the summer of 2018, Alexandre de Lesseps filed a lawsuit against Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps alongside their children Noel and Victoria. That lawsuit was officially dropped in 2019.

A new season of Real Housewives of New York premieres April 2 on Bravo, and it will be all about redemption, Luann told TooFab. She’s hoping that fans will see she’s back in control this time around.

“I’ve had a lot of hard times the last couple of years,” Luann said. “I feel like this season is really a good one for me and I get to redeem myself and move on with my life.”

The star had the lawsuit filed against her by her ex-husband and children just two years ago. It claimed that she broke a stipulation in her divorce settlement.

Luann Was Accused of Not Creating a Trust for Her Children

Among other things, the lawsuit claimed that Luann did not create a trust for her children and instead tried to buy a multi-million dollar home with her money.

“This action arises from Defendant’s breach of a Stipulation of Settlement and related Judgment of Divorce by her failure to create a trust for the benefit of her children, her conversion of the trust’s corpus and her present threat to abscond with money derived from the potential sale of the trust corpus and use it to purchase, for herself alone, a luxury home in upstate New York,” the court documents obtained by E! News stated.

On the most recent season of RHONY, Luann said she’d been fixed on buying a mansion in upstate New York amid her relapse into alcoholism.

“I wanted that house more than anything. I would have sold my soul at that point—that’s how bad I was,” she said on the show.

Her Family Has Since Dropped the Lawsuit

It’s unclear what caused her ex and children to drop the lawsuit against her, and it has not been announced if an agreement was reached privately.

Luann has since opened up about her drinking, saying she had completed all the terms of her probation as of August 2019 and had begun drinking again by January 2020.

“I take it day by day,” she said. “I didn’t want to pigeonhole myself into not drinking — meaning not being able to have a glass of wine or champagne and to drink socially. So I take it day by day, I try not to label it and, for the moment, I’m not drinking. Like I said, it’s really on occasion.”

She said her friends have been supportive and “that’s really amazing because that has not always been the case.”

Luann went on to say she’d had a hard time over the past few years but she felt like she was finally able to redeem herself and move on with her life, working on her cabaret and music this season. She has a new dance song coming out later this year with Desmond Child.

RHONY premieres April 2, 2020 on Bravo at 9 p.m.

