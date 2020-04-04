Luis Eduardo Aute, Spanish Singer and Songwriter, Dies at 76

Spanish singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute died in Madrid on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. He was 76. The singer was known for his politically charged songs, which were rose to notoriety when Spain was transforming from a dictatorship to a democracy in the 1970s.

Aute never fully recovered after he had a stroke in 2016. His health continued to decline, the Spanish General Society of Authors and Publishers told the AP.

Aute Released More Than 30 Albums

The singer-songwriter released more than 30 albums, but Aute was best known for hits like “Al alba” (“At Dawn”). The song paid homage to the victims who suffered under the rule of Spain’s dictator Gen. Francisco Franco, who reigned over the country from 1939 to 1975. Rosa León was reportedly the first singer to perform the song and she dedicated it to those who lost their lives under Franco.

In addition to music, Aute was also a successful film director, sculpture and painter. He started debuting his first paintings in the ’60s, Infobae.com wrote. According to his page on the Internet Movie Database, his was best known for A Dog Called Pain and Delirios de amor.

Aute was born in the Phillippines and moved to Spain when he was 11 years old, according to Infobae.com. He started out playing guitar for groups like he groups Los Pekeniques, Los Tigres and Los Sonor. He made his television debut when he was 17, performing as a singer-songwriter.

On Spotify, Aute’s most popular song, the remastered version of “Sin Tu Latido,” has been streamed more than 12.5 million times. Other popular hits by Aute on the streaming platform are “Slowly,” “Las Cutatro y Diez” and “Alevosia.” His channel has nearly 500,000 monthly listeners.

The Music Community Mourned Aute

Following Aute’s death, many took to Twitter to share their condolences.

“Quien no tenga sueños que se disponga a tener dueños”

Descansa maestro 🙏🏻

Luis Eduardo #Aute — Alejandro Sanz (@AlejandroSanz) April 4, 2020

Descanse en paz Luis Eduardo Aute — Joaquín Sabina (@joaquin_sabina) April 4, 2020

Luis Eduardo Aute with Leonard Cohen, 1989.

Photographer unknown pic.twitter.com/ZVNx68MRNR — María A. (@zarandillo) April 4, 2020

Ha mort Luis Eduardo Aute. Un dels grans. Tota la meva admiració. Descansa en pau, amic. 🌹 — Lluís Llach (@lluis_llach) April 4, 2020

Nos ha dejado Luis Eduardo Aute. La música española pierde a un referente de varias generaciones.

Mis condolencias a sus familiares. pic.twitter.com/M0RoiCZVP1 — Loquillo (@LOQUILLOoficial) April 4, 2020

Querido Luis Eduardo Aute. Nosotros sólo Pasábamos por Aquí, pero tú te quedarás para siempre. pic.twitter.com/2m1wPua0Vc — Pedro Guerra (@_guerrapedro) April 4, 2020

Sin palabras para describir el vacío que dejas. Luis Esuardo Aute que la tierra te sea leve . pic.twitter.com/XF4p41HKNv — Estopa (@estopaoficial) April 4, 2020

The Music World Lost Another Legend This Week

In the same week that Aute died, “Lean on Me” singer Bill Withers died at age 81. The soul singer was best known for songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Just The Two of Us.” He won three Grammys, with “Lean on Me” being his biggest hit.

He stopped recording music in 1985 because he was fed up with the music industry. “I wouldn’t know a pop chart from a Pop-Tart,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” a statement from his family said. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Other celebrities that have died this week are Adam Schlesinger, who founded Fountains of Wayne and wrote the hit “Stacy’s Mom; Joe Diffie, the Grammy-winning country music singer and Alan Merrill, who wrote Joan Jett’s hit, “I Love Rock and Roll.

