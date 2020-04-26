Luke Bryan’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

American Idol will become the first reality competition show to proceed with new episodes amid coronavirus on Sunday night, which means viewers at home are about to get a rare glimpse inside the homes of host Ryan Seacrest, and the series’ three all-star judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

It’s incredibly exciting that producers have figured out a way to keep Season 18 moving ahead during these uncertain times. While The Top 20 contestants will perform from their homes across the nation, the judges will offer their critiques from the safety of their own living rooms.

Bryan, 43, will be judging Season 18’s contestants from one of the two homes he shares with wife Caroline Boyer, whom he’s been married to since 2006, and their two children; Thomas Boyer “Bo Bryan, and Tatum “Tate” Christopher Bryan.

Based on the photos shared on Caroline’s Instagram, it appears the family is riding out coronavirus at their farm in Nashville, Tennessee. Renamed Red Bird Farm after Luke’s sister Kelly passed away in 2007, Bryan’s farm sits on more than 150 acres. Aside from the 10,000 square-foot main house, the estate includes a 1,800 square-foot guesthouse, and a 7,000 square-foot barn, which Seacrest has visited.

Another memorial was made on Bryan’s family farm to honor his late niece Brett, the daughter of Caroline’s brother Bo Boyer and wife Ellen Boyer, who died at 7 months old from a heart condition in 2017.

The barn serves as a home to numerous rescue animals including a white horse named Kilo, several pigs, miniature horses, a donkey, and a goat name named Goober Goldsby.

Bryan also established The Brett Boyer Foundation, which raises money for research to study advanced treatment options for children suffering from congenital heart disease.

The Bryan Family Has Found Creative Ways To Stay Busy At Home During Coronavirus

Like numerous families across the nation hunkering down to abide by the social practice distancing state orders, the Bryan family has gotten into the Tik Tok dance craze. While their boys dance in sweatshirts around the home, the country singer has started pulling pranks on his wife.

The family is also finding ways to help out during coronavirus. Caroline teamed up with Only One Tailoring to donate face masks to frontline workers while donating proceeds to the Aim Foundation.

Bryan showed off his family and farm in the music video for his 2016 track, “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day.”

Bryan’s Second Home Is Located On The Beach Florida

Once the world is able to go back to normal, Bryan and his family will likely head down to their four-story vacation home in Santa Rosa, Florida. The house was named “Snowman” after Bryan’s older brother, Chris, who died in a car accident at age 26.

Chad James, who also designed Bryan’s home in Nashville, was the interior designer for the beachside house. The American Idol judge spoke Architectural Digest about his vacation home in February:

We spend a month or so there every year, and it really is a beach house. When you walk in, nothing feels like a museum or prim and proper. One day when the kids are older, we’ll re-cover the couches, but right now there are Popsicle stains everywhere because the first thing the boys do is go to the beach, eat a Popsicle, and leave it on the couch. But that’s how we want it. We want the house to be fun and chilled-out.

