Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 14 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 14 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The five couples featured on Season 10 include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael. With Decision Day just nine days away, each of the couples must determine whether or not they can see a future with their “stranger” spouses.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Fight or Flight,” reads, “After one couple reaches the end of the road in their marriage, the remaining four couples go on a Couples’ Retreat where close quarters force them to confront their issues. As the clock winds down to Decision Day, tempers flare and the country getaway proves to be anything but relaxing.”

Warning: this article will explore some spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 14 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Katie Gets Angry & Jealous When Derek Talks to Taylor

It doesn’t look like Katie and Derek are having a very romantic time during their couples’ retreat, according to the promo above. While Katie, Derek, Jessica, Austin, Taylor and Meka sit down to dinner, Derek appears to be a bit overly friendly with Taylor, which doesn’t sit well with Katie.

After Katie gets up and walks away from the table, Derek goes after her, and the two have a pretty significant argument (which might have been fueled by alcohol, by the looks of it). Derek asks Katie if she would like to talk and she responds, “It’s super annoying to see how you act with other people.”

He asks if she thinks he’s flirting with Taylor, and she gets even angrier. “You’re like, great around other people, and the way you treat Taylor and Meka and Jessica …” Derek tries to interrupt and note that “they’re having a tough time,” and Katie snaps, “Can I f–king finish? Did you come in here to talk or did you come in here to listen?”

When he lets her continue she adds, “The way you talk to me and treat me is not any different from the way you treat every other girl here. So do I feel special as your wife? No. Not at all. You don’t make any initiative, like physically.” They then awkwardly discuss Katie’s period for a minute, before Katie gets up and leaves the room while telling Derek not to follow her.

Brandon Starts a Confrontation With the Cameramen … Again

Married At First Sight – Brandon Snaps At The Producers 2020-02-07T02:50:30.000Z

After Brandon and Taylor get into another argument over Taylor spending time with her friends, he once again takes his temper out on the camera crew (what a surprise!). After Taylor storms away from Brandon, he starts to take his mic off, and one of the producers tells him not to touch the equipment. Brandon then replies, “What are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna put your hands on me?”

After he finally gets the mic off, he proceeds to get into two of the producer’s faces while taunting them, swearing at them, and calling both of them pieces of “s–t,” so viewers are in for another petty Brandon meltdown during tonight’s episode. (We will add a clip as soon as it becomes available! In the meantime, check out a clip of his Panama meltdown.) Spoilers alert! He also leaves the couples’ retreat and doesn’t return, to the surprise of no one.

