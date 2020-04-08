Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 15 Spoilers & Predictions

Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 15 airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The five couples featured on Season 10 include Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael. With less than a week left until Decision Day, the remaining four couples are still trying to figure out if they can see a future with their “stranger” spouses.

The official Lifetime synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “Forever or Never,” reads, “As the eight-week experiment draws to a close and Decision Day looms, the four couples have just a few days left to do some final soul-searching, consult with friends and family, and decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce.”

Warning: this article will explore some spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight as we dissect the TLC promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to Episode 15 and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Jessica is Concerned Austin Still Hasn’t Said ‘I Love You’

Jessica is still waiting for Austin to say “I love you” during tonight’s episode of the show. Fans will remember Jessica telling her husband she loves him a few episodes ago, and although it’s obvious the two are both smitten with each other, Austin still doesn’t feel ready to say it back.

“Look, you wouldn’t marry somebody without saying ‘I love you,'” Jessica tells Austin in the clip above. “And so, I am trying to wait for you to say it on your own timeline. But I’m ready when you wanna say it.”

Austin responds, “Well when you’re asking, it makes me not want to … it’s gotta feel genuine for me, that I’m not just saying ‘me too.'” Jessica understand and adds, “I don’t want to pressure you into saying it, I do want you to say it when you’re ready.”

Although the conversation feels lighthearted enough, it’s obvious Jessica is starting to stress about Austin not revealing his feelings to her. She tells the camera, “It’s getting a little strange just because Austin still has not said ‘I love you’ and if he can’t say ‘I love you’ back then maybe we’re not on the same page. So maybe I have been too confident in this marriage for a while now, and maybe there are things up in the air for us.”

The Remaining Couples Sit Down With Friends & Family to Discuss Their Feelings About Decision Day

Promos from last week’s episode of the show promise some uncertainty between a few of the remaining couples as they sit down with loved ones to discuss how they feel about their partners ahead of Decision Day. While Katie still appears uncertain about her future with Derek, Taylor’s friends question why she is still putting up with Brandon at all, considering his temper and issues with production.

Meanwhile, Jessica isn’t sure how she is going to make things work with Austin’s travel schedule and Meka is still on the fence about Michael’s habitual lying, so tonight’s episode promises to unpack some of these issues.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details