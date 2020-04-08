Married at First Sight Season 10 Finale Date & MAFS Schedule 2020

As Married at First Sight Season 10 nears its conclusion, the remaining four couples must decide if they see a future with their “stranger” spouses and if they will stay together on Decision Day. The finale episode of MAFS airs on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime, followed by the Season 10 Reunion on April 22 at the same time.

There will also be a special airing at the end of the month on April 29, titled Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? so fans have a solid three weeks of MAFS left before a short break in May. Lifetime also recently announced a new spinoff airing next month titled Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which premieres on May 20.

Keep reading for a rundown of the MAFS Season 10 schedule, including episode descriptions, air dates and details on the finale:

There Are Three Episodes Left in Season 10 & One Episode Left Until Decision Day

There are currently three episodes left in Season 10, including the penultimate episode, which airs on April 8. You can check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions for the last few episodes below:

SEASON 10.15, FOREVER OR NEVER: “As the eight-week experiment draws to a close and Decision Day looms, the four couples have just a few days left to do some final soul-searching, consult with friends and family, and decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce.” (airs April 8, 2020)

SEASON 10.16, UNTIL DECISION DAY DO WE PART: “The eight-week social experiment comes to an end and all five couples sit down with the experts to decide whether to stay married or get a divorce. Some couples have their eyes on the future, while other couples are determined to get answers about the past.” (airs April 15, 2020)

SEASON 10.17, SEASON 10 REUNION: “Five months after Decision Day, the five Washington D.C. couples who got married at first sight reunite to look back on the good times and the hard times, discuss the ups and downs of their marriages, and answer the biggest question of all – are they still married?” (airs April 22, 2020)

Each of the Couples is Questioning Their Relationships

With Decision Day looming ever nearer, the remaining four couples must figure out if they want to stay married once the eight-week experiment is over. Promos show each of the cast members questioning whether or not they can see a future with their partners, and some of them are still struggling to come to terms with issues in their relationship.

Katie isn’t sure Derek is mature enough to build a life together, while Meka is still struggling to deal with Michael’s habitual lying. Jessica is starting to lose confidence in her marriage, considering Austin still hasn’t said “I love you,” and Taylor isn’t even sure Brandon will show up on Decision Day. Meanwhile, Mindy and Zach have already called it quits a few episodes ago, but they will be reunited during the finale and reunion, so there will still be plenty to unpack between the two (or three, if you count Lindsay).

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

