MAFS Season 10 Reunion Date & Time: When Does it Air?

The Married at First Sight Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Each of the Season 10 couples will reunite once more and sit down with the host Kevin Frazier to discuss how their lives and relationships have been going since they last met. It’s been five months since Decision Day, so it’ll be the first time those who called it quits have seen one another, while the two pairs who stayed married will give fans an update on where they are today.

Tonight’s episode is the last of Season 10; however, Lifetime is airing a special on April 29 titled Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, which will feature several former MAFS cast members sitting down with Frazier once again to discuss their experiences on the show. Keep reading for details:

A MAFS Special Will Air Next Wednesday, April 29

The reunion episode will be followed by a special titled Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? which airs on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Check out the descriptions of both episodes below, courtesy of the Lifetime schedule.

SEASON 10.17, SEASON 10 REUNION: “Five months after Decision Day, the five Washington D.C. couples who got married at first sight reunite to look back on the good times and the hard times, discuss the ups and downs of their marriages, and answer the biggest question of all – are they still married?” (airs April 22, 2020)

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? SPECIAL: “This is the ultimate series reunion, featuring cast members throughout Married at First Sight history. Host Kevin Frazier sits down with happily married couples, controversial cast members, and spouses on the brink of divorce, while showing never-before-seen-footage of two dramatic birth stories and getting insight into the shocking romance between a former expert and one of the husbands she helped match.” (airs April 29, 2020)

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Premieres on May 20

Lifetime also recently announced a new spinoff airing next month titled Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, which premieres on May 20, so fans will only have to go a few short weeks without MAFS. Couples’ Cam is comprised of six self-shot, episodes featuring several fan-favorite couples from all 10 of the previous seasons. Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Steph and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), and Greg and Deonna (S9) will all feature on the new limited series, as well as one of the couples from Season 10 (likely Jessica and Austin).

“Following the couples ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures,” the press release reads.

“Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended,” said Gena McCarthy, EVP, Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI. “With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

