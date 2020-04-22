Married at First Sight Season 10 Reunion Spoilers & Predictions

The Season 10 reunion of Married at First Sight airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Tonight’s reunion will feature each of the cast members reuniting once more, five months after Decision Day, to discuss their relationships, their experience on the show, and their lives today.

The description of tonight’s episode reads, “Five months after Decision Day, the five Washington D.C. couples who got married at first sight reunite to look back on the good times and the hard times, discuss the ups and downs of their marriages, and answer the biggest question of all – are they still married?”

Warning: this article will explore some MAJOR spoilers for tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up to the Season 10 reunion and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Derek Accuses Katie of Having an Affair With Her Ex

Derek accuses Katie of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend during tonight’s reunion, according to promos. In the clip, which aired following last week’s finale, Derek tells reunion host Kevin Frazier, “Katie confesses to me how she had an affair.” During tonight’s episode he explains that he and Katie, who are no longer together, were still living together when she hooked up with her ex a week before the reunion.

Although Katie admits to sleeping her her ex, she denies cheating on Derek, who claims they hooked up more than once. Derek tells Frazier that he found out from “five different cast members” that Katie also slept with her ex-boyfriend shortly after they returned from their honeymoon.

“My greatest fear throughout all of this was that she would have an affair with her ex while we were together, and then I find out just several days ago, that literally the day after the honeymoon she slept with him,” Derek tells Frazier.

Katie denies she had an affair after the honeymoon and says that whatever the other cast members said was taken out of context, but she doesn’t elaborate much further. Heavy will add a clip of the accusation as soon as one becomes available.

Zach & Katie Reveal That They Went on a Date

In another shocking turn of events, Katie and Zach reveal that they went on a date shortly after she and Derek broke up. “I got drinks with Zach,” she tells the group in the clip above, shared by People. “I think it was a couple of weeks before Christmas, kind of just to talk about this whole experience.”

Zach adds, “Yeah, I mean we got together to talk about the show. You only have so many interactions with each other on camera, and so that was a lot of catching up.” The reality star attempts to give some runaround explanation about their date and says he doesn’t remember who texted who, but Katie sets the record straight, saying “Zach messaged me.”

Katie said she didn’t know the full extent of the circumstances between Mindy and Zach before she agreed to get drinks with her co-star. “We got drinks before anything had aired, so after seeing what had gone down between Zach and Mindy … that is something that I wouldn’t want as far as dating goes. I wouldn’t want to be involved with that.”

