MAFS Season 11 Renewed or Postponed? Details & Update

Married at First Sight appears to be one of the few TV shows that will not be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, unlike dozens of other reality shows, TV events and regular programs. The network renewed the reality dating show for an eleventh season in September 2019, according to The Cinemaholic.

During the April 15 Decision Day episode, Lifetime aired two commercials for Season 11, which takes place in New Orleans and features five new couples. “The new season of the series that needs no introduction is coming soon,” one of the promos exclaimed, adding, “Five new couples… in the craziest season… ever.”

Here’s what we know about Season 11 of MAFS:

Production Was Halted Temporarily Due to COVID-19

Season 10 of Married at First Sight premiered on January 1 this year, and Lifetime typically airs two seasons each year. Season 9 aired in June 2019, so we can expect Season 11 to air sometime this summer or early fall, depending on production. The show’s ninth season premiered on June 12, 2019, and Season 7 premiered on July 10 in 2018, so we expect a similar premiere date later this year.

According to The Cinemaholic, filming for the new season was still partially affected by novel coronavirus, which put production on hold for the second half of the season. The site states that the crew had to set up cameras in the house of the contestants for the remaining few episodes, which recorded their activities from home.

The MAFS experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles will reprise their roles for Season 11, which promises to be one of the craziest and most dramatic seasons of the series. According to The Cinemaholic, acclaimed host and former sports-caster Kevin Frazier will once again take part in the Season 11 reunion special, while Jamie Otis will continue to host Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, which airs after every episode.

The promos that aired during the Decision Day episode of Season 10 promise some seriously interesting antics from the cast of Season 11, including one bride who rides a unicycle down the aisle, and a groom who might have already met his wife before applying for the show, according to Reality TV World. Heavy will add a link to the Season 11 promo as soon as one becomes available.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam Premieres in May

Although there is no official premiere date set for Season 11 just yet, fans have an all-new miniseries of MAFS to look forward to next month. Lifetime recently announced a limited spinoff series airing on May 20, titled Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, so fans will only have to go a few short weeks without the reality dating show. Couples’ Cam is comprised of six self-shot episodes featuring several fan-favorite couples from all 10 of the previous seasons.

“Following the couples ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives, including births of their MAFS babies, and other personal highlights of their lives, since their time on their seasons. The show will also bring the couples together virtually as they discuss their own hopes, dreams and futures,” the press release reads.

Doug and Jamie (S1), Ashley and Anthony (S5), Shawniece and Jephte (S6), Danielle and Bobby (S8), Steph and AJ (S8), Kristine and Keith (S8), Beth and Jamie (S9), and Greg and Deonna (S9) will all feature on the new limited series, as well as one of the couples from Season 10 (likely Jessica and Austin).

