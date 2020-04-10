Is Mail Delivered on Good Friday 2020? Are Post Offices Open?

Easter Sunday falls on April 12, 2020 this year, which means that the Good Friday is April 10. If you are expecting mail or have something to send out, you are probably wondering if your local mailperson will be dropping off your mail or if you can send outgoing mail at the post office on Good Friday.

On Good Friday, mail is still delivered and the post offices remain open on the religious holiday. That goes for Amazon, UPS, and FedEx deliveries, too.

