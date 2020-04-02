‘Mama June: Family Crisis’: Doe Doe Worried June Might Be Prostituting Herself

On the season premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis last Friday, March 27, June Shannon’s sister Joanne “Doe Doe” Shannon and June’s friend Big Mike took off for Alabama in the hopes of tracking June down at a Montgomery casino. She has been MIA since her March 2019 arrest for felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

When they arrived at the casino, the cameras weren’t allowed in, but Doe Doe and Big Mike forged ahead without the camera crew. Forty-five minutes later, an ambulance pulled up and that was the cliffhanger they left viewers with on the season premiere.

Now on Friday, April 3, the second episode of the season, titled “Where Is Mama June?”, sees Doe Doe and Big Mike entering “dangerous territory” as they “retrace June’s steps in Alabama,” according to the description.

Heavy has an exclusive clip of the episode, which shows Doe Doe and Big Mike getting help with their search from one of the locals.

Doe Doe is Worried About What June and Geno Will Do For Money

Arrested alongside June was her boyfriend, Eugene “Geno” Doak. Doe Doe says that after the casino was a bust, she’s worried about what Mama June and Geno will do for money.

“The casino was our biggest lead … everybody else has spotted them, but nobody’s wantin’ to talk about it,” says Doe Doe in the sneak peek clip. “She’s gonna be broke real soon. So now what are they gonna do? Guess he’s gonna have her, what, sellin’ drugs? Or other things?”

Fortunately, their waitress at Coaches Corner recognizes Doe Doe and Big Mike from TV and offers to help them.

“I’ve heard that she’s down at the casino, it’s not maybe two miles from here … I have a couple friends that work there, I could shoot ’em a text if you want me to,” says the waitress.

“Dang, that’s the first good thing that’s happened so far!” says Doe Doe. But will the waitress be able to help them or not? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

But in the season preview, it looks like Doe Doe might have a run-in with the law herself. That cannot be good.

June Calls Her Daughter

While Doe Doe and Big Mike work so hard to find June in Alabama, June’s daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon are out in California visiting Gina. Gina manages to get Honey Boo Boo an audition for her first fashion show, but when she gets a call from her mama, it completely undermines her confidence.

In a preview for the season as a whole, viewers can see Honey Boo BOo strutting her stuff in Los Angeles, saying, “At the end of the day, my mom should be the one here. But I have all these crazy people here for me.”

To find out what happens, tune in Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

