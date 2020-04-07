Manifest Season 3: Has the Show Been Canceled or Renewed?

NBC’s drama Manifest airs its second season finale tonight, April 6, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show has not yet been renewed or canceled for the third season.

Manifest is a drama that combines supernatural phenomena with the relationship drama viewers love. The show has kept fans guessing since the pilot with twists and mysteries.

The finale, which has been teased as ‘jaw-dropping,’ will see the return of the Major (Elizabeth Marvel) after a lengthy on-screen absence. Ben and Michaela will have their relationship tested, and the 828 passengers receive some “significant” callings.

Read on to learn more about Manifest’s chances of being renewed or canceled.

The Show Aired a 13-Episode Season Two

There has been no official announcement about the renewal or cancelation of Manifest. Usually, the announcements for fall renewals or cancelations would be made sometime early in April.

This year has been a little different, though, due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Many pilots did not get filmed, and just about every television show has been shut down for the remainder of the season before their cancelation or renewal has been announced.

Last year, Manifest was renewed for just half a season after being on the bubble. This season, according to tvseriesfinale.com, has seen an average of 3.86 million viewers an episode. That is down by 40 percent from season one.

The site predicts that the show will be renewed for a third season but just barely. While the show has lower ratings than it had in the first season, it is still up relatively high on the list of NBC’s scripted shows, taking spot number seven in between The Blacklist and Council of Dads.

What Will Happen in the Season Finale?

According to the sneak peek for the season finale and the episode synopsis, “Michaela and Ben put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke’s life approach, Saanvi and Vance make a last ditch effort to appeal to the Major, who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.”

Josh Dallas told TV Line about the season finale, nearly confirming that it will end on a cliffhanger.

“The end of the finale is just going to be, ‘Holy sh*t. Where is it going now?” he said. “[The finale is] going to point to where we’re going in season three. It’s going to tie up a certain idea about these callings and how we use them, and I think it’s also going to ask more questions.”

He said that’s what everyone wants since if everyone was happy on the show all the time, then no one would want to watch. He continued, saying, “But yeah, the end of the season is jaw-dropping.”

