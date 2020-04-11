Are Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Still Together?

Mariah Carey has been dating her former backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, since late 2016. The couple got together after Carey’s engagement to billionaire James Packer ended in October of that year.

Carey and Tanaka’s relationship has been on-and-off over the past couple of years, according to Oprah Magazine. But the couple is currently going strong. Carey posted a photo on Instagram with Tanaka on April 11, 2020, to wish him a happy birthday.

Tanaka’s birthday falls on the same day Carey was scheduled to appear on Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter service. The televangelist pastor, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston, is streaming church services due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carey is singing her 1993 classic hit, “Hero.”

According to the Lakewood Church website, Carey will be featured in four streaming services: April 11 at 7 p.m., and on April 12 at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Producer Tyler Perry was also scheduled to address the virtual congregation.

It was not clear whether Tanaka would make an appearance alongside Carey for the church service, or her children.

Here’s what you need to know about Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka.

Bryan Tanaka & Mariah Carey Knew Each Other For More Than a Decade Before They Began Dating

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka were linked professionally for several years prior to beginning a romantic relationship. Tanaka was hired as a backup dancer for Carey’s “Adventures of Mimi” concert tour in 2006.

Tanaka reflected on how that experience influenced his career in an Instagram post he shared in March 2016:

This tour changed my life. I’ll never forget how much I learned from everyone in this picture. How many amazing memories we created, crazy times we had, laughter we shared… I grew up on this tour. I was fortunate to be surrounded by amazing veterans in our dance industry who took me under their wing. Forever grateful for you Eddie, Punch, Goofy, Rachel, Barry Lather, Rich & Tone, AJ Aakomon Jones, and of course MC. #HonorThePastToNourishTheFuture #MuchLove

Creative Dance Session with Bryan Tanaka & Anze Skrube | Light It Up | Chris Brown & MarshmellowI love collaborating with people that inspire me. It’s even better when they are your friends! Anze Skrube and I got together to teach a special dance masterclass in LA last year. After class we decided we wanted to film it in a cool way with some dope dancers. He called some friends up and I called some friends up and we spent about 90 mins together and created this video. I wanted it to be a glimpse of our process as choreographers and to also share some inspirational gems throughout it. All the dancers in this video are chasing their dreams as a performer, choreographer, and entertainer in Los Angeles, CA. You should hire them. Contact me for any info about them. We can’t thank them enough! @Anze Skrube DANCERS: Angel Gibbs @angelgibbs99 Kassidy Bright @kassdidybright Kelci Shuman @kelci_schu Sydnee O’Bryant @Sydnee_obryant Kat Cheng @kathcheng @the.ford_sisters Kaley Ford Brianna Ford Christa Ford Laura Savio @lallainlalaland Karlito Cineas @karlito_cineas Shoutout to Topher Shrigley for filming and recording this process! @topher.shrigley Shoutout to Millennium Dance Complex! @Millennium Dance Complex Los Angeles INSTAGRAM http://instagram.com/bryantanaka/ TWITTER https://twitter.com/bryantanaka FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/BryanTanakaOfficial/ 2020-02-18T22:49:08.000Z

Tanaka’s professional career has also included time spent as a backup dancer for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna and Iggy Azalea, E! News reported. Tanaka also works as a choreographer and dance teacher. In June 2016, Takata also announced that he had been named as Carey’s creative director.

Bryan Tanaka & Mariah Carey’s Relationship Played Out On Her Reality Show As Her Engagement to James Packer Fell Apart

Mariah Carey Kisses Bryan Tanaka on "Mariah's World" | E!Will Tanaka tell Mimi how he feels about her even though she's still engaged to James Packer? See what's to come this season on "Mariah's World". SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials, breaking entertainment news, and more. Passionate viewers can’t get enough of our Pop Culture hits including "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Total Divas,” and “Very Cavallari.” And with new original programming on the way, fans have even more to love. Watch Full Episodes: https://e.app.link/XG6mTTVQu3 Connect with E! Entertainment: Visit the E! WEBSITE: http://eonli.ne/1iX6d8n Like E! on FACEBOOK: http://eonli.ne/facebook Check out E! on INSTAGRAM: http://eonli.ne/IG Follow E! on TWITTER: http://eonli.ne/twitter Follow E! on Spotify: http://eonli.ne/spotify Mariah Carey Kisses Bryan Tanaka on "Mariah's World" | E! http://www.youtube.com/user/Eentertainment 2017-01-04T19:56:48.000Z

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have not clarified exactly when their relationship turned romantic. She broke up with former fiance James Packer in October 2016. Carey’s friendship with Tanaka appears to have caused problems between her and Packer.

TMZ reported in 2016 that Packer became visibly angry when Tanaka showed up to one of Carey’s shows in Las Vegas. Tanaka was not performing that night due to an injury and Packer did not understand why he was there. The outlet reported Packer “used his casino ties” to ban Tanaka from entering Caesar’s Palace in the future.

According to People, Packer was also upset after Carey gave Tanaka a lap dance during one of her performances in South Africa in May 2016. Tanaka described the dance as a “special moment in time for Mariah and myself” during her reality series, Mariah’s World.

Carey and Tanaka’s friendship and budding romance played out in front of the cameras to such an extent that skeptics expressed doubt as to whether it was all fake. Even Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon, said publicly that he thought Carey and Tanaka were simply acting for the show. Cannon remarked to Howard Stern, “That sh*t is like a soap opera, like, ‘The billionaire doesn’t know, and here’s the handsome young dancer.”

Bryan Tanaka May Have Been Jealous of Mariah Carey’s Friendly Relationship With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon

Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey briefly split in April 2017. Carey’s friendly relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon may have been the catalyst for problems. Entertainment Tonight, citing a “source close to Tanaka,” reported in 2017 that Tanaka was jealous of Cannon.

Cannon and Carey were married for six years before splitting in 2014. They share twins Moroccan and Monroe and have long said that they maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

Cannon expressed amusement at the idea that Tanaka may have been jealous of him. “Most men are jealous of me. I’m joking. But I know nothing about it,” Cannon told ET. “For me, at the end of the day, she’s an amazing mother and we focus on our kids. That’s never going to change no matter who’s in my life or who’s in her life. We have kids together, so we’ll always be family.”

Whether jealousy had been the root cause or not, Carey and Tanaka set aside their problems and had rekindled their romance by June 2017. These days, the two often share pictures of their lives together. For example, in February 2020, Tanaka posted a picture of the two of them standing beneath a heart made of balloons. The caption simply read, “L.O.V.E.”

READ NEXT: Who Is Tyler Perry’s Girlfriend?