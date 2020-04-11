Mariah Carey’s Houses: Where She & Her Kids Call Home

Music superstar Mariah Carey leased a massive home in Beverly Hills in 2018 that was previously occupied by Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. Carey is one of the performers on Joel Osteen’s star-studded Easter service, which will be streamed live on Easter 2020.

Mariah Carey is one of the most successful musicians of all time, and she continues to remain a fixture in the public eye throughout her career. The superstar currently lives with her family in a mansion in Beverly Hills that she has been renting since 2018.

According to Velvet Ropes, Carey rents the home from a Saudi royal. The home was also apparently previously owned by Carey’s “Archenemy” Nicki Minaj and costs about $35,000 a month to rent.

Mariah Carey and Her Children Live in Beverly Hills

After her divorce from her ex-husband Nick Cannon in 2014, Carey bounced around through a few different houses before settling on the huge Beverly Hills home.

The Beverly Hills estate sits on 1.16 acres and features a total of eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and four half bathrooms. The home also has a gated driveway, a four-car garage and a pool that features a spa with fountains. Of course, there is also a separate guest home on the property. Additional photos of the home are available online.

Prior to renting her current Beverly Hills home, Carey was renting a compound in the Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills that reportedly cost closer to $100,000 a month.

Carey has performed from her home a few separate times since the start of the social distancing guidelines due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The star performs from her in-house recording studio with the door open so she can keep an eye on her children.

After performing on the IHeartRadio Concert which was presented by Fox, Carey wrote about staying at home on Instagram and thanked fans. She wrote, “Thank you for watching me from my home to yours on #iHeartConcertonFOX. Sending love to all the local heroes, healthcare workers and everyone on the frontlines in fighting this pandemic. Hope we brought a little bit of happiness to your day.”

Carey Owned a Home in the Bahamas

In 2008, when Carey was still married to Cannon, the couple purchased a home in the Bahamas where they lived part-time during their marriage. The property was 4,000 square feet and featured three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The island where it was located, Windermere Island, is only accessible via private helicopter or boat.

In late 2011 or early 2012, Carey listed the property for sale for $5.5 million. The compound Carey owned is called the Villa Sea Valley and she apparently bought the property for somewhere around $5 million.

Carey and Cannon have two children together who are now almost nine years old. The twins, Moroccan and Monroe, were born in 2011.

