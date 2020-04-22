‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 12 Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 12 featured performances from the second half of the season’s “super 8.” With only 7 contestants left in the competition, the Rhino, the Banana, the Kitty, and the Frog competed in the “Finals Face-Off Part 2” in the hopes of continuing on in the competition and keeping their identities concealed.

BEWARE OF SEASON 3 EPISODE 12 SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

After guest panelist Sharon Osbourne was revealed, it was time for the face-offs to begin.

The first face-off of the night was the Frog vs. the Kitty. The Frog sang “Fireball” by Pitbull. Ken Jeong guessed that the Frog might be Katt Williams, Sharon Osbourne guessed Alfonso Ribiero, and Jenny McCarthy guessed O’Shea Jackson.

In response, the Kitty stunned the judges and audience with her rendition of “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper.

