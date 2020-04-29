The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/29/2020

It’s the “Battle of the Sixes” on The Masked Singer season 3, airing Wednesday, April 29. One of the final 6 competitors performing during the episode is the Rhino.

On this season of The Masked Singer, the viewers at home have been given a number of clues hinting at the celebrity identity of the person behind the Rhino mask. As we head into the new episode, here’s what we know:

Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some major visual clues for the Rhino so far were a giant guitar with the words “Grand Ole Opry” on its neck, a motorcycle, and butterflies, a blue wig, surfing, an amp and electric guitar, a sign that said “SOUTH” in blue letters, tennis, paddleball, a big diamond ring, a sandwich roll, the state Missouri on a US map, a stocking with coal in it, the Tennessee flag, a house, a bass clef, and a seal wearing a bow tie..

“FAITH” is an important word to the celebrity, as it’s shown up a number of times.

The Rhino has said that “for so long, it felt like I was free-falling through life.”A major turning point in the Rhino’s life was when “I met my wife, my guardian angel.” The Rhino has revealed that he believes “Family is very important for success, especially when performing for a king is in your blood.”

The Rhino says he does “not enjoy long walks by the water.” The Rhino told the panelists “I’ve had some painful lows in my past. This show has been such a bright light for me. I’m so happy.”

The Rhino gave Robin Thicke a Lego-themed clue that included the number “1000.” To Thicke, he said “You and I are on the same track. Literally.”

In the Rhino’s episode 13 clue pacakge, he said “I need quiet, tranquility, serenity” before competing. He also teased that “Rhinos are solitary creatures.” He mentioned his wife and baby rhinos – the first time the Rhino suggested that he’s a father.

Guitar picks and yoga were two stand-out visual clues; the Rhino said “Nama-stay in this competition.”

In honor of guest Gordon Ramsay, the Rhino’s “Masked Munchy’ clue was spaghetti and meatballs. The Rhino teased to the judges “When I’m in Rhino country… cheese, spaghetti, and meatballs. So now, is my name on the tip of your tongue?” The panelists wondered if this could possibly hint at the Rhino’s Italian heritage.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rhino Top Guesses

Last week, the judges guessed that the Rhino might be Sam Hunt, David Hasselhoff, or even Johnathan Scott from Property Brothers.

One of the leading fan guesses about the Rhino’s identity is that he might be Barry Zito.

After the Rhino sang “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett, Ken Jeong guessed he might be Jeff Bridges, Gordon Ramsay guessed Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum, Jenny McCarthy guessed Barry Zito. Jenny’s guess was the first time the panelists guessed in line with one of the home viewers’ top Twitter predictions.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

