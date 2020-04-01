The White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 10 airs on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode features the “Super 9” contestants performing together for the first time. One of those performers is the White Tiger.

So, who is the White Tiger mask on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we’ve learned from the show so far.

White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Heading into the “Super 9” episode of season 3, viewers have been given a host of clues about the White Tiger’s identity from his first three performances. It’s been several weeks since we last saw him perform, but these clues should prove helpful nonetheless. Some of the major visual clues include an award for “Ultimate Champion” in a Clam Shucking Competition, the quote “Four score and seven years ago,” a skiing cow, a boombox, a torn horse piñata, and a library.

Of his career, the White Tiger teased “My entire life, I’ve sought out perfection.” He also said he’s a “scaredy-cat” about singing in front of an audience, which suggests he is not a professional singer. It seems likely that the White Tiger is an athlete.

Competitive by nature, the White Tiger said he’s ready to “get in that ring and smash the competition.” He’s also teased that he’s “I’m no stranger to celebrating. I love a good block party,” adding that “dancing heals my body after taking a beating.”

At the Masked Academy, the White Tiger said he was voted “most likely to go to the mat for a friend. And I did.”

The White Tiger appears rather tall and strong on the stage, a physical hint toward his true identity.

Before his episode 10 performance, the White Tiger said that prior to The Masked Singer, “I’d never sung in front of a crowd,” adding that he also didn’t know what an 8-count was. He said “I know I don’t have the best voice, but I do know I can turn this stage into the largest party on the block.” He also referenced lighting up “like a lightbulb.”

For his “Super Clue,” the White Tiger did the viral “floss” dance before shooting an imaginary basketball ball and saying “Swish swish.”

For his April Fools day clue, the White Tiger said “I’m just brawn, I’m brains. I even wrote a best-selling book.”

Comparing the White Tiger’s height to Ken Jeong, the White Tiger was WAY taller.

‘The Masked Singer’ White Tiger Top Guesses

The judges seem confident that the White Tiger is an athlete by profession, though Nicole Scherzinger guessed that he might be Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

On Twitter, the leading guess for the White Tiger’s identity is Rob Gronkowski. Guest panelist Jamie Foxx even guessed that the tiger could, in fact, be Gronk.

After the White Tiger sang “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred, the judges complimented him for being “too fun.” Ken Jeong guessed that he might be JJ Watt, while Jenny McCarthy guessed Rob Gronkowski. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Joe Manganiello.

