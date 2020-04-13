Matt Holzman Dead: KCRW Host & Producer Dies from Cancer

Matt Holzman, a veteran KCRW radio host, curator of “Matt’s Movies,” producer of “The Document” passed away on Sunday night.

Holzman previously underwent a successful kidney transplant in 1996, which he spoke about on NPR, but last year, the beloved audio storyteller was diagnosed with cancer, as described in an essay shared on KCRW’s website by Jennifer Farro.

Farro wrote, “The news of his cancer diagnosis last Fall was shocking. Definitive and unforgiving, there was not much else to say about it. He handled it with such openness. He was scared and worried more about being a patient again — as he had on those years of dialysis — than about the death part.”

KCRW is a member station of National Public Radio based in Santa Monica, California, and the popular Los Angeles news station shared a heartfelt tribute to one of its original producers:

“A dear member of our KCRW family passed away today. Matt Holzman dedicated his life to KCRW and helped shape it into the public radio station we all love. His imprint won’t be forgotten.

It’s in the voices who emulated him, the producers he trained and the people who he pulled towards him like a magnet. We’ll miss his voice, his stories and the way he shared his passion with listeners everywhere. Rest In Peace, Matt.”

Farro also noted that Holzman “found love around the time of his diagnosis which gave him monumental happiness. Adria was with him until the end.”

Holzman Was The First Producer Of A KCRW Show ‘The Document’

How One Film Critic Lost It While Watching 'Alive Inside'Matt Holzman of KCRW tells 'Alive Inside' filmmaker Michael Rossato-Bennett how hard it is to make film critics cry — and why, during a screening of his film, Holzman couldn't hold back. 2014-12-04T00:36:35.000Z

“The Document,” KCRW’s first show was the brainchild of Holzman, who successfully combined two of his favorite mediums: documentary filmmaking and audio storytelling. In his own words, it was as if “a documentary and a radio show had a baby.”

I’m very saddened to learn the news that Matt Holzman passed away today. He was an exceptional talent for storytelling and producing stories. His guidance with my story in the studio @KCRW was invaluable. He will always be a kindred spirit. I will miss @KCRW_Matt terribly. Peace. pic.twitter.com/WnCRDWDa1w — Eddie Lin (@DeepEndDining) April 13, 2020

Holzman, originally from Long Beach, California, graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in computer science. After a brief stint of working in the corporate world in Chicago, he returned to the Los Angeles area and started working at a small radio station, originally as a board operator.

I will miss my friend and @KCRW colleague Matt Holzman very much. A funny, fiercely smart, sensitive, generous man- he embodied the spirit of ⁦@kcrw⁩. Los Angeles has lost a bright light tonight pic.twitter.com/osqTz7voHd — Madeleine Brand (@TheMadBrand) April 13, 2020

After creating the KCRW Underwriting Department, Holzman fired himself from that position to become a full-time radio producer and tell stories through audio. After “The Document,” Holzman created “Matt’s Movies,” in which he interviewed film directors and producers, and directed Madeleine Brand for “Press Play.”

We interviewed Matt Holzman at Sundance in 2018 for the @KCRW doc. He was excited to be on the jury that year. We filmed him as he took the shuttle & walked around Park City, then as dusk fell went with him to a pizza place where we could get the main marquee in the background. pic.twitter.com/glMweynzi9 — Rory Mitchell (@JCFreehogg) April 13, 2020

Holzman’s passion and knowledge for movies made him highly respected by the filmmakers and producers whom he interviewed. The Independent Documentary Association tweeted, “We are extremely saddened to hear the passing of @kcrw’s @KCRW_Matt. Matt Holzman has been a long-term dear friend of the IDA and champion of documentaries. We will miss you at our events and on the radio, rest in peace.”

Heartfelt Tributes From Friends, Listeners & Fellow Media Celebrities Were Shared On Social Media

If you live in LA you’ve probably heard of Matt Holzman. Or heard him on KCRW. He was a friend to many & a best friend to me. He died today. I miss him already & forever. He loved life as no other. He ate it up & lived every minute of it. Sharing it w/ everyone in his orbit. RIP pic.twitter.com/X0RcJJdvvE — Richard Shepard (@SaltyShep) April 12, 2020

The passing of Holzman left the people of Southern California devastated on Easter Sunday. Former KCRW host Claude Brodesser-Akner tweeted, “Heartbroken to learn of the death of KCRW’s Matt Holzman, my producer when I hosted “The Business” from 2004-09. Matt was as talented as they come & funny & self-effacing. I don’t think I can say more without breaking down, except that I hope he’s sailing somewhere beautiful now.”

Doug Blush wrote on Facebook, “Our doc community, and the city of LA and world, have lost a friend, aficionado and wonderful guy. Matt Holzman was an absolute staple of so many events, festivals, screenings and interviews, and his podcast The Document stands as a living testament to his love of both docs and radio. I’m profoundly saddened to lose Matt’s voice and his belief in the truth.”

I'm profoundly sad to learn of the death of my friend Matt Holzman @KCRW_Matt He was one of the funniest, warmest and most curious people I've ever known. Fellow documentarians now need to move on without one of our great champions. Rest in peace. @kcrw pic.twitter.com/ErPPbjrAS9 — Brian Knappenberger (@knappB) April 13, 2020

Darryl Wharton-Rigby tweeted, “When I lived in LA I was an avid

@kcrw listener. Matt Holzman had a voice that was assured and confident. He will be miss. Rest In Power.”

