Why Matt Roloff & Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Are Not Engaged

Matt Roloff, star of the hit TLC series Little People, Big World, is not engaged to girlfriend Caryn Chandler just yet, despite the two being happily committed to one another for nearly three years. Although fans are hopeful for an engagement in the near future, both reality stars have noted that they’re not trying to rush things, as they enjoy what they have currently.

However, that doesn’t mean the two don’t ever plan to tie the knot. After a fan questioned whether there would be a “new Mrs. Roloff” in the near future, Matt did mention an engagement might be coming “down stream,” so the reality stars aren’t completely shooting the idea down – they’re just content with their lives currently.

Keep reading for Matt and Caryn’s thoughts on a future engagement:

When a Fan Asked About a ‘Future Mrs. Roloff,’ Matt Said ‘That’s Coming Down Stream I Hope’

After Matt took to Instagram to promote the premiere of the newest season of LPBW, some fans were confused by the wording of his post. The reality star uploaded a series of photos of the two together and captioned the pictures, “Well! it’s official!! The waiting is almost over, ” which had some fans thinking he was about to announce an engagement to Caryn.

One commenter wrote, “I’m not gonna lie, when I first started reading, ‘It’s official!!’ I thought that we were going to finally have a new Mrs. Roloff! Hint, hint! Wink, wink,” to which Matt responded, “Well that’s coming down stream I hope,” so fans might get an engagement announcement in the near future after all.

However, the reality star also suggested he didn’t want to steal the spotlight from his ex-wife Amy Roloff and fiance Chris Marek, who are currently in the process of planning their wedding.

“We don’t want to step on Amy and Chris’s excitement — But you never know what might happen next! For now [Caryn] and I are living a very happy and our very best life together… enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!” Matt added to commenter.

Caryn Also Suggested the Two Are Happy With Their Lives Currently & Are in No Hurry to Get Married

Caryn also responded to a fan question about a possible engagement ring after the reality star posted a picture of Zach and Tori Roloff’s newborn daughter on Instagram. In the comments of the picture above, a fan wrote, “Thought I saw a ring on that left finger,” followed by a praying-hands emoji. Caryn responded back, “hahah. No – we r just enjoying life with no rush – I promise to let ya know if that changes tho.”

Although Matt and Caryn aren’t rushing to the altar anytime soon, they’ve made it clear that they aren’t totally dismissing the idea and are more than ready to tie the knot when the time is right, so fans can likely expect a big announcement sometime in the near future.

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

