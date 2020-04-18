Matthew McConaughey’s House: Where His Wife & Kids Call Home

Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his family have quite the home to quarantine in during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The Dallas Buyers Club and The Lincoln Lawyer actor has a beautiful mansion in his home state of Texas that he shares with his wife, designer and model Camila Alves, and their three children.

The family of five have lived in a Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion in Austin since 2012. The 10,800 square-foot house was built in 1997, and it has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a two-island kitchen and a guest house. The mansion has an elevator and it also boasts a beautiful water fountain and courtyard. McConaughey can take his family boating whenever he wants as his property has seven different boat slips scattered around his nine acre estate.

Here is a video showcasing pictures of the actor’s home:

Photos of McConaughey’s Austin residence have been featured in an architectural blog.

McConaughey & Alves Have Been Actively Helping in Many Ways During the COVID-19 Pandemic

McConaughey and Alves have been doing what they can to help others during the pandemic. On April 10, Alves posted an image on Instagram of herself and McConaughey delivering masks to police officers.

In her caption, she said, “Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus. Matthew and I, our friends Bill and Tracey Marshall have teamed up with the organization #BStrong. We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin – Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic.”

In early April, McConaughey appeared on a local media outlet with Austin’s mayor, Steve Adler, to speak about the necessity of self isolation.

During the appearance, he said, “I just want to remind everybody that we are going to get through this. But it’s going to be harder than we probably thought, and it’s going to take more work on each of our part to do so. I think we’ve all been doing a good job so far but I also believe that we can do a better job. And a part of that is understanding the seriousness of this and how the virus can be spread.”

McConaughey Is Appearing in the ‘One World: Together at Home’ Concert

The actor is set to make an appearance during April 18’s One World: Together at Home concert. McConaughey will be joining many other celebrities in the global event to help fight COVID-19. The concert is produced by Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga.

In a statement to Today, Global Citizen said, “At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also calling on individuals, governments, and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development.”

