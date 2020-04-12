Are McDonald’s & Burger King Open or Closed on Easter 2020?

It’s Easter 2002 in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak. That means you’re more likely going to be looking for some tasty food to-go or you’ll be ordering some delivery meals to help with social distancing. Are McDonald’s or Burger King open?

Restaurants’ Hours Vary By Location for Easter

Heavy reached out to a representative of McDonald’s, who said there isn’t a chainwide policy regarding whether or not the restaurants are open for Easter. The representative said: “Hours vary by location as the majority of restaurants are franchised by independent business owners.”

So although most McDonald’s will be open, the hours will vary depending on the location, and some will be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. To find a McDonald’s near you, go here.

Burger King did not respond to Heavy’s Easter questions, but the chain has historically handled the Easter holiday similarly to McDonald’s, with store hours varying depending on the location. A search of a few Burger King locations revealed that many are indeed open on Easter, but some are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. To find a Burger King near you, go here.

Here’s an interesting ad campaign Burger King had in Switzerland, where most stores are closed for Easter holidays but Burger King locations remain open.

Note that some McDonald’s or Burger King locations may indicate “restaurant hours” online, but most locations no longer offer in-person dining, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Most restaurants from both chains offer contactless delivery options. Burger King, for example, offers delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub. They’re currently offering a special for a $0 delivery fee on orders of $10 or more.

McDonald’s is also working with delivery services, including Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Coronavirus Precautions

Joe Erlinger of McDonald’s released a statement about how the chain is handling the coronavirus outbreak. You can read the full statement here. Erlinger said that McDonald’s are staying open to safely serve communities and those on the frontlines. He wrote: “Nearly all McDonald’s U.S. restaurants remain open and are offering convenient and contactless ways for you to enjoy our food through drive thru, carry out, McDelivery, and mobile order & pay with our app.”

The stores are also implementing daily wellness checks, non-medical grade masks to areas in greatest need, making gloves available to crew along with vigorous handwashing requirements, installing protective barriers and closing many dine-in sections and all play areas.

Burger King also released a letter for its customers here. They wipe down pin pads, door handles, and disinfect tables and chairs and all surfaces. They’re also offering delivery to cut down on contact. The letter also notes: “We are connected with government experts. Whether it’s the CDC here in the United States or local government experts around the world. When the crisis started in China, we were among the first to do everything that these experts asked of us.”

Both stores are increasing cleaning and implementing other procedures to help during the coronavirus outbreak. They are also teaming up with delivery services so that you can order their food via contactless delivery today if that’s your preference.

