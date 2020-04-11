Is Meijer Open or Closed on Easter Sunday 2020?

Meijer stores will be open on Easter, April 12, 2020, but they will be closing early so team members will be able to spend time with their families and take a break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery chain and supermarket has been implementing changes due to the pandemic for the past few weeks including limited hours to ensure proper cleaning of the store, stopping the acceptance of bottle and can returns and offering hours specifically for first responders, the elderly and others who are at higher risk for coronavirus.

Read on to learn more about Meijer’s special Easter hours and their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meijer Store Hours 2020

This year on Easter, Meijer will be closing their stores, pharmacies and express fuel stations early. Purchases at the gas pumps are available to be made 24 hours a day with credit and debit cards.

Here’s a breakdown of Meijer’s hours for Easter 2020:

Stores: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pharmacies: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Express fuel stations: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside gas stations. Purchases at fuel pumps will be available 24 hours.

After the holiday, Meijer will resume the limited hours that have been in place for the past few weeks. Those hours are seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., but special hours for senior citizens and others with health complications that put them at a higher risk for coronavirus take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In addition, special hours exclusively for first responders and other essential workers are from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays each week.

Meijer 2020 News

Meijer has asked shoppers to continue social distancing, and they have asked customers to limit the number of shoppers who come to a store each trip. While they understand that some shoppers may need additional assistance, they have asked that others shop alone when possible.

They have also started to monitor the number of shoppers in the store including managing the number of people admitted in order to support proper social distancing.

Here is a breakdown of the steps the retailer has added:

Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store.

Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores.

Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.

Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.

Suspending the use of re-usable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop & Scan program.

Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores.

Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores.

Placed decals on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy and service desk counters.

Suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren’t decals on the floor.

Implemented reduced shopping hours to support deeper cleaning overnight and re-stocking efficiency.

Implemented dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions and essential service workers.

Encouraging use of the “express pay” option through the Meijer pharmacy enhanced text messaging program, which provides a contactless experience when picking up most prescriptions.

