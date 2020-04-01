Meka & Michael MAFS Update: Are They Still Together?

Meka and Michael, stars of the hit reality series Married at First Sight, have had almost nothing but issues during the entire season so far, and their problems continue to escalate during the April 1 episode of the show. With their issues highlighted so extensively on MAFS and continuing to get worse, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the reality couple today. Are Meka and Michael still together or did they call it quits?

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! If you don’t want to know the fate of Meka and Michael’s relationship, stop reading now!

Meka and Michael are no longer together today, according to Instagrammer @mafsfan. The two separated shortly after Lifetime finished filming Season 10, and Michael reportedly filed for an annulment of their short-lived marriage, @mafsfan reports. Keep reading for details:

They Split up on Decision Day & Never Consummated Their Marriage

On January 21, @mafsfan posted a series of spoilers on Instagram, including several clips about the fate of Meka and Michael’s relationship. According to the Instagrammer, the reality couple decided to go their separate ways at the end of the marriage experiment (likely due to the constant lying and fighting and the incredible lack of chemistry the two had all season).

@mafsfan added that Michael and Meka’s marriage was “not consummated,” which shouldn’t come as any surprise to fans, considering they rarely ever sleep in the same bed.

The Instagram page also added a few spoilers, later revealing that Michael reportedly tried to quit the show sometime after the honeymoon, but the network threatened to take the reality star to court. A screenshot of the spoilers post reads, “Michael tried to quit the show after the honeymoon and the show threatened to sue him and his family.”

Keep in mind we likely won’t know for sure what’s going on with Meka and Michael until the season wraps up due to contractual obligations to Lifetime, but @mafsfan hasn’t failed us yet with Season 10 spoilers, so they are likely no longer together today.

Michael & Meka Often Argued Over Michael’s Habitual Lying

Married at First Sight: Meka WALKS AWAY from Michael (Season 10) | Lifetime

It was clear from the very beginning that these two were going to have some serious issues throughout the season, and we were quickly proven right – Meka and Michael frequently argued about everything from how many pillows should be on a couch to Michael’s strange obsession with landscaping fake grass. However, their biggest issues revolved around Michael’s habitual habit of lying to Meka, which put a deep strain on their relationship all season.

In the clip above, Meka storms out of the room after Michael writes down what Meka believes to be a false number regarding his income. “I know we said we weren’t gonna walk away but honestly, I am at my breaking point right now,” she tells one of the producers. “I need to step away from this because I am not going to sit here and have a conversation with him when all he’s doing is lying. That is not the method … Like, why not just be honest?”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 10 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

