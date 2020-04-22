Meka & Michael MAFS Update: Where are They Today?

What’s the latest between Meka Jones and Michael Watson from Married at First Sight? The couple from Season 10 wasn’t able to make their relationship work, but it’s not because they didn’t try. Despite all the fights they had, both Meka and Michael would always makeup and try to have a better day. Ultimately, Meka decided Michael’s penchant to stretch the truth was too much for her. Even though Meka wanted to split, Michael said he still wanted to stay together. So what is the couple up today?

Both of their Instagram pages are still private so it’s hard to tell via social media what the latest happenings are between the two stars. This is your SPOILER WARNING: If you do not want to be spoiled about what went down during the reunion, please do not continue reading. The Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime.

Michael Is Sticking by His Inconsistencies

Michael became famous for lying to–or being inconsistent–with Meka. He didn’t see it as lying, but the inconsistencies infuriated her. On the reunion, host Kevin Frazier asks Michael if he wants to apologize to Meka for all the frustration he caused her during the marriage.

Michael still maintained he was a yoga instructor, something Meka and Kevin didn’t seem to buy. “Honestly, it’s crazy how much I went through,” Meka told Kevin on the reunion. “This was my life for two months. Two months of begging someone to just be honest.”

She said fans only saw a portion of the inconsistencies. “It’s mind-boggling to me,” she said.

When Kevin confronted Michael about the pain he caused Meka, he said he didn’t see it that way, even though they had just shown a clip from the show where Meka was clearly expressing her frustration.

Michael tried to argue that each of the inconsistencies was easily explained. That’s when Kevin stepped in to clear the air. “Here’s the thing, by going back and saying each one of these things is easily explained, when it really kinda not, it creates doubt in her mind,” Kevin told Michael. “You understand what I’m saying?”

After Kevin’s explanation, Michael apologized to Meka and she accepted it, noting that she wasn’t perfect during the marriage either. She admitted there were times when she could have been “softer.”

Michael Doesn’t Want to Speak For Brandon at the Reunion

Because Brandon and Taylor both got restraining orders against each other, Brandon wasn’t invited to the reunion. While most of the cast was close to Taylor, Michael was the only one who was friends with Brandon. That left Michael as Brandon’s unofficial spokesperson. It’s something that Michael didn’t feel comfortable doing.

During the reunion, Kevin kept asking Michael for his opinion of Taylor and Brandon’s situation in an attempt to make sure Brandon’s side of the story was heard, but Michael didn’t want that responsibility. In the middle of the reunion, Micahel walked off the set after he was continually asked to speak for Brandon.

Kevin chased after Michael, who explained why he didn’t think it was fair to be put on the spot. When Micahel brought up the topic of race, Kevin asked the cameras to leave the room so he could have a private conversation with Michael. The two were ultimately able to come to an agreement, and Kevin got Michael to come back on the stage. He promised he wouldn’t ask him any more questions about Brandon.

