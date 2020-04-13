Merle Haggard’s Salute to a Country Legend Tribute Time & Channel

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend is produced by Blackbird Presents for A&E Network with Keith Wortman, Theresa Haggard, and Mark Rothbaum serving as executive producers. Robert Rauffer and Mark Anstendig are also Co-Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network, according to Blackbird Presents.

Haggard Died on April 6, 2016 After a Battle With Pneumonia

Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson – Pancho and Lefty

Haggard died on April 6, 2016 at his home in the San Joaquin Valley, California, after a battle with pneumonia, his spokeswoman Tresa Redburn confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 79 at the time of his death.

Celebrities everywhere mourned Haggard’s death, but country music legend Willie Nelson took his death particularly hard. The two were as close as brothers, according to a Rolling Stone interview with the country star in 2014, and Nelson paid tribute to his friend on the day of his passing.

“He was my brother, my friend. I will miss him,” Nelson captioned a photo of the two together on Instagram. He also added a link to a YouTube video of the beloved hit single “Poncho and Lefty,” which the two recorded together in 1983.

If the Kenny Rogers documentary and Merle Haggard special aren’t enough for viewers, A&E will also be airing repeats of several other music specials on Monday, including Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, Parts 1 & 2 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET respectively, and then a re-rerun of Sunday’s Biography: Dolly at 8 p.m. ET.

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend airs Monday night at 11 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

