Merle Haggard’s Salute to a Country Legend Tribute Time & Channel

Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend, A&E’s tribute documentary to the country music icon, airs Monday, April 13 at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT. The Merle Haggard special airs directly following another A&E special on Kenny Rogers; Biography: Kenny Rogers airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Monday as well.
The description for the Haggard tribute reads, “Captures the most iconic moments from a one-night-only concert event honoring Merle Haggard and his music on what would have been his 80th birthday. Packed with captivating live performances, never-before-seen interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage with some of music’s biggest superstars.”
The Tribute Features Several Performances, Interviews & Exclusive Behind-the-Scene Footage
According to Cowboys & Indians, the Haggard tribute is a concert special honoring the late country music star’s legacy. On April 6, several artists came together to celebrate what would have been Haggard’s 80th birthday (which also happens to be his death day). Ben Haggard, Billy Gibbons, Dierks Bentley, Hank Williams Jr., Kacey Musgraves, Keith Richards, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith and Willie Nelson are among the artists who paid tribute to Haggard earlier this month and will be featured in the A&E special.
The tribute also features an all-star sing-along performance of “Okie from Muskogee,” as well as dozens of interviews, exclusive never-before-seen footage and special performances from some of country music’s biggest stars, according to the site.
Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend is produced by Blackbird Presents for A&E Network with Keith Wortman, Theresa Haggard, and Mark Rothbaum serving as executive producers. Robert Rauffer and Mark Anstendig are also Co-Executive Producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network, according to Blackbird Presents.
Haggard Died on April 6, 2016 After a Battle With Pneumonia
Haggard died on April 6, 2016 at his home in the San Joaquin Valley, California, after a battle with pneumonia, his spokeswoman Tresa Redburn confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 79 at the time of his death.
Celebrities everywhere mourned Haggard’s death, but country music legend Willie Nelson took his death particularly hard. The two were as close as brothers, according to a Rolling Stone interview with the country star in 2014, and Nelson paid tribute to his friend on the day of his passing.
“He was my brother, my friend. I will miss him,” Nelson captioned a photo of the two together on Instagram. He also added a link to a YouTube video of the beloved hit single “Poncho and Lefty,” which the two recorded together in 1983.
If the Kenny Rogers documentary and Merle Haggard special aren’t enough for viewers, A&E will also be airing repeats of several other music specials on Monday, including Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On, Parts 1 & 2 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET respectively, and then a re-rerun of Sunday’s Biography: Dolly at 8 p.m. ET.
Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend airs Monday night at 11 p.m. ET on A&E. In the meantime, keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.
