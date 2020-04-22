Mindy & Zach MAFS Update: Where are They Today?

It’s not a surprise for Married at First Sight fans to find out that Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice are not together after Decision Day. Zach was possibly one of the most disillusioned grooms in the show’s history.

The couple was the first from Season 10 to split. Mindy ended the marriage after she discovered Zach had betrayed her. Despite not being together, both Mindy and Zach showed up to the reunion. Zach still had another surprise in store for Mindy–and it involves one of the other cast members.

The reunion with the Season 10 cast members is slated to air Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. For those who want to find out more about Zach and Mindy, like how they’ve dealt with their split and what they’re up to now, continue reading for the latest updates in their lives.

MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING! If you don’t want to be spoiled about what happens in the reunion, please do not continue reading. There are major spoilers involved in this article.

Mindy and Zach called it quits in the middle of the season after Mindy discovered Zach had been talking to her friend Lindsay, who was one of her bridesmaids at their wedding. Mindy had been trying to make things work with Zach, who refused to sleep under the same roof as her. Earlier, he attacked Mindy’s character, claiming she lied to him about something but wouldn’t tell her what. Mindy had no idea what he was talking about, and later discovered he was apparently upset that her ex drove her home from the airport after the honeymoon. It’s a tidbit that Mindy surmises Zach found out from Lindsay.

Mindy Is Getting to Know Season 9 ‘MAFS’ Star Amber Bowles

If there’s one thing Mindy and Amber have in common, it’s that they weren’t matched with the greatest guys. Just like Mindy was originally smitten with Zach when they first married, Amber also gushed over ex-husband Matt Gwynne when they first met.

It didn’t take long for Matt to flake on Amber, with the most contentious part of their marriage occurring when Matt never came home after spending a night out with friends. Matt was accused of cheating on Amber, something he denied. Like Mindy and Zach, they didn’t decide to stay married. Now, Mindy and Amber are teaming up for an Instagram Live, which is slated to start Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

As documented on her Instagram page, Mindy has also been relying on her friends. During the reunion episode, she said she was casually dating and was focusing on her job, where she coaches figure skating.

Zach Justice Is Continuing With Fitness

Zach was accused of doing the show just to get publicity since it seemed like he didn’t try to work on his marriage to Mindy. During the reunion, Zach denied that he just wanted to garner fame from the show. Since splitting from Mindy, Zach has continued to promote his lifestyle brand, Casual Athlete.

Also mentioned in the reunion, Zach and Katie Conrad, who ultimately split from husband Derek, went out for drinks. Mindy was hurt to find out about the rendevous but also wasn’t surprised considering how Zach treated her during their marriage. Katie admitted that she felt bad about it.

“We got drinks before anything had aired, so after seeing what had gone down between Zach and Mindy … that is something that I wouldn’t want as far as dating goes,” she said about a potential relationship with Zach. “I wouldn’t want to be involved with that.” Katie said it was Zach’s idea to get drinks together.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples Still Together Today