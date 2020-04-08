Modern Family Series Finale Time, Channel & Spoilers

The Modern Family series finale airs Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ABC. The hour-long Season 11 finale will be preceded at 8 p.m. ET by a special tribute titled A Modern Farewell, which celebrates 11 years of television success.

The descriptions for the final two episodes of the series, titled, “Finale Part 1” and “Finale Part 2,” reads, “Mitchell and Cam start to adjust to their new normal; Phil and Claire came up with a plan so they can take control of the house again; Gloria notices that Manny, Joy and Joe does not need her as much as before; The whole family deals with saying goodbye.”

Here’s what we know about the series finale of Modern Family:

ABC Announced Last Year That Season 11 Would be the Last

ABC announced back in February, 2019 that the Emmy-winning family comedy was renewed for one final season and would not be returning following the Season 11 finale. Modern Family premiered in 2009 and stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez.

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment. We have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” series creator Christopher Lloyd said after news of the cancellation surfaced.

“We tried to balance the right level of comedy and emotion that our show has always done — perhaps leaning with a slightly bigger dollop of emotion than usual, which seemed fitting here,” co-creator Steve Levitan told EW ahead of the finale. “But we still wanted to tell funny stories and not get too maudlin about things. There’s some nice comedy right to the end… We knew the audience was going to have to say goodbye to these characters, and we wanted them to have that cathartic experience.”

Mitchell & Cam Learn to Love Their New Home, Phil & Claire Ask One of Their Children to Move Out & Gloria Finds Her Family is More Self-Reliant Than She Thought

According to the episode synopsis for tonight’s series finale, there will be a lot of big life changes for the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers in the end. Per ABC’s log line, “the entire family discovers saying goodbye is much harder than it seems.”

While Mitchell and Cam struggled with moving out of their old house, they eventually learn to love their new home and “adjust to their new normal.” Meanwhile, Phil and Claire’s plan to retake control of their home involves the difficult task of asking one of their children to move out, and Gloria continues finding success through her job but realizes that her family is far more independent than she thought.

There is little else known about the finale aside from depth of emotion it promises to stir in fans, so we advise viewers to have some tissues on hand. The series finale of Modern Family airs Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on ABC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

