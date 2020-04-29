Molly Duff, Married at First Sight Update: Where is She Now?

Molly Duff was featured on the sixth season of Married at First Sight, after she was matched with fellow MAFS star Jon Francetic. Despite some minor sparks in the beginning, Duff and Francetic were definitely not meant for each other, and their relationship quickly crumbled after their wedding.

In an ironic twist of fate, Francetic is now marrying former MAFS expert Dr. Jessica Griffin. The two went public with their relationship several months after Season 6 aired, and although their romance was considered scandalous at first, the two have been happily engaged since April 2019.

Duff will be addressing Francetic’s relationship with Griffin during the April 29 special, Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?, when all three of the reality stars reunite to address their experiences on the show. Keep reading for details on Duff’s failed relationship with Francetic, as well as an update on where she is today:

Duff Confronts Francetic’s Relationship With Griffen During the Lifetime Special

Married at First Sight: Jessica Demands Honesty from Molly (Season 6, Episode 14) | LifetimeAfter seeing video evidence of Molly's behavior, Jessica won't let her get away with sugarcoating the relationship in this clip from Season 6, Episode 14, "Second Honeymoons, Part 2".

It’s not altogether surprising that Francetic called it quits on Decision Day during their season of the show. His and Duff’s relationship was fraught with many huge, blowout arguments, with Duff yelling at her husband so often that he secretly videotaped their encounters as proof of her verbal abuse. At one point, Francetic claimed his wife said that her “skin crawled” whenever Francetic touched her, and she often made her husband uncomfortable by talking about the sexual encounters she had had before they were married.

Although Francetic and Griffin have both addressed their relationship and assured fans that they didn’t start dating until several months after the season finished filming (and Duff and Francetic had split up), some fans questioned the actual timeline of their relationship after Griffin had an unusually tense conversation with Duff on the show.

In the clip above, the relationship expert scolded Duff after she and Francetic had a particularly bad fight. “Every time I’ve asked you something, you sugar coat events and talk about things as though they didn’t happen in that way,” Griffin tells Duff after she claimed the video was the first time she had spoken to Francetic so angrily. “I understand you don’t like my honesty, but I don’t like your lies.”

According to a promo of the Where Are They Now? special, Duff addresses her ex-husband’s relationship with the expert who was meant to be helping them build a life together. “She’s supposed to be fighting for our marriage title. I have not commented publicly ever on this,” Molly tells Kevin in a videochat, according to Reality TV World.

Duff Doesn’t Appear to be Dating Anybody Today

Judging by Duff’s Instagram page, the reality star has yet to start dating again, although she did post a few pictures of her date to her sister’s wedding, who she calls her “best friend.” The reality star’s Instagram page is primarily filled with pictures of her friends, a handful of selfies, pictures from her sister’s wedding and thoughts on how she’s getting through quarantine.

“I rarely share my thoughts but hey today’s my day off and I felt like sharing some things keeping me sane in quarantine!” Duff captioned the photo above. “Working longer days from home but taking breaks to rest my eyes and keep my motivation going. Doing my makeup and putting on my “day sweats” instead of being in a robe all day to feel put together (this alone gives me energy). Cooking new meals every day. Attempting to pamper myself even though no one sees or cares … I hope you are all prioritizing self care and also thinking of others because everyone is struggling and handling the stress of this all uniquely and we may not understand it but we can empathize.”

Despite Griffin’s relationship with Duff’s ex-husband, the relationship expert still follows Duff on Instagram and she has liked a few of her posts in recent months. However, it doesn’t look like Duff follows her back, so it’s unclear where their relationships stands today.

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesday, April 29 on Lifetime. Click here for more Married at First Sight coverage and updates on the cast.

