Molly Hopkins 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where is She Today?

Molly Hopkins, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has been focusing on her business since she and ex-husband Luis Mendez split up. Molly runs a lingerie business – LiviRae – with her business partner Cynthia Decker, which caters to curvy women.

The reality star frequently features on episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk alongside Decker, and she is also starring on the new spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where she documents her life in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know about Molly and what she’s been up to since she first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé:

She & Cynthia Run LiviRae Lingerie Together

When Molly and Cynthia aren’t giving their hilariously blunt and unfiltered thoughts about the current 90 Day cast on new episodes of Pillow Talk, the ladies are focused on expanding their lingerie business together.

The name “LiviRae Lingerie” comes from Cynthia’s and Molly’s daughters’ names – Olivia (Livi) and Rainey (Rae), their website states. LiviRae Lingerie is a line of custom fit lingerie and bras for curvy women, focused on helping women “one breast at a time,” according to the site.

“Cynthia Decker and Molly Hopkins first opened LiviRae in 2006,” the website reads. “The idea, inspiration, and original concepts for a custom fit lingerie and bra boutique arose, as they often do, with a need to help women feel confident and sexy, not just in Georgia, but around the world.”

Molly frequently promotes the brand on her Instagram page, and often posts pictures of various models, including herself, donning sexy bras, panties, teddies and other custom-made lingerie pieces.

She’s Been Focusing on Herself, Her Children & Her Business Since She & Luis Split

It doesn’t look like Molly is dating anybody new after she and Mendez, who featured on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, finalized their divorce in 2018. Molly noted shortly after the split that she was planning on spending all of her free time focusing on her children, herself and her business, which is exactly what she’s been doing.

“I am doing so very great. I am working out, losing weight, feeling great and helping women all over the world from my bra shop LiviRae Lingerie. I am not dating anyone because I really am focused on my kids, myself, and my business,” Hopkins told E! News. “As far as Luis and I, we’re divorced and he is remarried which leads me to believe he totally scammed me to get here on my money even though we were together for almost two years prior.”

Aside from promoting her lingerie, the reality star often posts pictures of her children on Instagram, as well as inspirational quotes, selfies and some paid ads, where she promotes weight loss teas and beauty subscription boxes. She hasn’t been posting much since early April, likely because of her appearance on Self-Quarantined.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined Cast Spoilers & Couples