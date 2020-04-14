Molly & Luis Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now?

Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, split six months after they were married and filed for divorce in January 2018. Luis was married to another woman less than five months after the divorce was finalized. Molly and Luis are featured on a TLC special titled 90 Day Fiancé: Biggest Breakups, which airs several times in April.

Since TLC is airing a special on their split this month, fans might be wondering where the couple is now and what they’ve been up to since they last appeared on a regular season of 90 Day Fiancé. Here’s what we know about Molly and Luis today:

Luis Remarried Shortly After His Divorce From Molly

Luis wasted no time in remarrying almost immediately after he and Molly divorced. The reality star was married on September 19, 2018 and was crazy about his new wife, telling In Touch, “I love this girl so much. She is so amazing. The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.” He confirmed the nuptials to In Touch and said if Molly wanted to congratulate him, she was welcome to.

Molly was less than excited about her ex-husband’s big news, which she felt confirmed that Luis was using her for a visa. She told E! News, “As far as Luis and I, we’re divorced and he is remarried which leads me to believe he totally scammed me to get here on my money even though we were together for almost two years prior.”

It’s unclear if Luis is still with his wife today; his Instagram page doesn’t reveal much in terms of a love life, but it does feature plenty of workout selfies, a few pictures of the reality star traveling around the U.S. and several pictures of Luis out with friends.

Molly Features on Pillow Talk & Self Quarantined & Has Been Focusing on Her Lingerie Business

Molly has long since moved on from her ex-husband and has been pouring all of her energy into her family and her lingerie business, LiviRae, which is a line of custom fit lingerie and bras for curvy women. Molly frequently posts videos of her products, as well as testimonials from customers, all while telling her followers to “live sexy curvy and keep it juicy!”

The reality star also often posts pictures of her children on Instagram, as well as inspirational quotes, selfies and some paid ads, where she promotes weight loss teas and beauty subscription boxes.

Molly and her business partner Cynthia Decker both star on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk on Sunday nights, where the two discuss current episodes of the show. Molly will also be featured on the the upcoming new miniseries titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined, which follows dozens of 90 Day stars in self isolation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep the nation.

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined premieres Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. In the meantime, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: Larissa & Colt Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now?

