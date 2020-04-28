‘Ms. Minnie’ Ashley Ross of Little Women: Atlanta Dies at 34

Ashley Ross, a star of Little Women: Atlanta known as “Ms. Minnie,” has died at the age of 34. Ross died on Monday, April 27, after sustaining injuries from a hit-and-run car accident. The news was revealed by Ross’ management team on her Instagram page Monday night.

Ross’ management said, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms. Minnie’ from ‘Little Women Atlanta’ has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Late Sunday night, Ross was severely injured when the vehicle she was in collided with another car, PEOPLE reported. She died the next day at Grady Memorial Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. The reality TV star is survived by her mother Tammy Jackson, grandmother Rose Deloney, uncle John Deloney and aunt Veronica Deloney. She also leaves behind her boyfriend, music producer Slickbeatz.

Ross Has Been on Every Season of the Reality TV Show ‘Little Women: Atlanta’

Ross has been a main cast member on Little Women: Atlanta for all five aired seasons of the television show. The show is a spin-off of Little Women: LA, and it debuted in 2016. The sixth season, in which Ross is expected to appear, is set to air in 2020.

Little Women: Atlanta is a reality show that follows the lives of a group of little women living in Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout the series, the women deal with drama, men, friendship and careers.

A spokesperson for the television show issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying: “She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever. She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved.”

Ross Had Been Dating Music Producer Slickbeatz Since 2019

The Little Women: Atlanta star had been dating Slickbeatz since 2019. The music producer posted to Instagram after the news of Ross’ death broke. He said:

The moment I saw you, I just knew it. I realized that you are all that I have been searching for all my life. I love you today, I love you tomorrow and I will love you the same 10 years from now. Ima miss you baby girl #teamminnieforlife. Rip @msminnielwa Love of my life #prayformommatammie #prayforme.

Fans of Ross & ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Shared Their Thoughts on Social Media

After the news of Ross’ death broke, fans of her and the show took to social media to share their thoughts. A fan tweeted:

RIP Miss Minnie 💔 thank you for all the iconic moments and memes you gave us that we’ll never forget pic.twitter.com/pTRIeLMT6r — pop religion (@popligion) April 28, 2020

They said, “RIP Miss Minnie thank you for all the iconic moments and memes you gave us that we’ll never forget.”

Another Twitter user posted:

They better bring JUSTICE to Miss Minnie, bc whoever was responsible for hitting her deserves to do TIME. How can you sit and kill somebody and drive off and continue to live your life freely? pic.twitter.com/UNgm5nDYG8 — simpette (@jasonwh0rehees) April 28, 2020

They wrote, “They better bring JUSTICE to Miss Minnie, bc whoever was responsible for hitting her deserves to do TIME. How can you sit and kill somebody and drive off and continue to live your life freely?”

One user tweeted:

Rest In Peace Miss Minnie. 😭😭 She gave us so many laughs and is forever an icon pic.twitter.com/jLNZyYEW3m — jr (@jayjuniorrr) April 28, 2020

They said, “Rest In Peace Miss Minnie. She gave us so many laughs and is forever an icon.”

Another fan posted on Twitter:

This is so sad.. Like i was literally laughing at her fighting miss Juicy for lying yesterday and today I find out she’s dead. RIP Minnie. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rTvLJgS3iV — Sailor V. | RIP Miss Minnie 🕊 (@KabukiBarbie) April 28, 2020

They wrote, “This is so sad.. Like i was literally laughing at her fighting miss Juicy for lying yesterday and today I find out she’s dead. RIP Minnie.”

READ NEXT: Ava Louise: Girl Who Licked Toilet Seat for the ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ Says She Has Coronavirus