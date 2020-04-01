MTV’s long-running reality competition series The Challenge is back on Wednesday, April 1 and the 35th season, titled “Total Madness,” is just that — madness. Especially the baller twist the show introduced at the end of the episode. Read on to find out how the game works this year and what the contestants have to say about the new twist.

The Red Skull Twist

VideoVideo related to mtv the challenge 2020 new twist & rules: how the game works 2020-04-01T19:30:49-04:00

In the past seasons of The Challenge, everyone was simply trying to avoid elimination and get to the end where they could compete in the finals and a chance to win the prize money. But this year, host T.J. Lavin tells the contestants he’s tired of people being able to skate by to the end because they make a big, strong alliance.

After the first elimination competition, Lavin tells them, “Some of you may have noticed that some of your helmets have brands on them. Those brands are skulls and daggers. For some of you, there’s nothing — hopefully, that means you’re new. Daggers represent championships. Skulls represent elimination wins.”

He then places a skull on the elimination winner’s helmet — but this skull is red.

“Listen up guys, I’m done with people skating by. I’m done with people going under the radar. This is the biggest twist we’ve ever had on The Challenge. If you don’t have a red skull, you ain’t makin’ the finals,” says Lavin. “This season, the only way to make it into a final is to win an elimination. From here on out, if you don’t come in here and prove it, you got no business being in the final.”

Lavin also tells them that a red skull does not keep them safe from elimination. So you have to get one, but it doesn’t mean you won’t be back in the elimination battle once you have one.

The Contestants are Stoked About The New Twist

VideoVideo related to mtv the challenge 2020 new twist & rules: how the game works 2020-04-01T19:30:49-04:00

Wes Bergmann is particularly excited about this new twist because he’s sick of Chris “CT” Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor and Ashley Mitchell breezing to the finals without ever being in danger.

“People that skate through this game, like CT, Rogan and Ashley, the ones that don’t see that elimination floor, they’re in a lot of trouble because if you don’t go in, you don’t get that ticket,” says Bergmann.

To his credit, Rogan knows that he’s one of these players, saying, “People getting lucky and skating by? Wow, TJ, why didn’t you just say my name at the end of that?”

But Jordan Wiseley says this is a great twist, adding, “There is no ducking eliminations, there is no big alliances, you gotta put your money where your mouth is and get in the sand.”

Nany Gonzalez observes that it’s weird because “now everybody is going to be fighting to go into the elimination instead of hiding from elimination,” and on the way out, you can hear contestants talking about whether it’s better to go in now or wait until later on in the competition.

“This is going to completely flip the strategy on its head,” says Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. “I guess these days, to win a million dollars, you’re going to have to fight for it. And mentally this is going to be the toughest test any of us have had to endure. This is absolutely terrifying.”

They Won’t Always Be Playing Individually

VideoVideo related to mtv the challenge 2020 new twist & rules: how the game works 2020-04-01T19:30:49-04:00

When they arrived at the first challenge, Lavin also told the contestants that they will be playing individually… most of the time.

“This will be the most dangerous season we’ve ever had. For those of you who can brave the madness and survive, $1 million is at stake,” says Lavin. “It is not gonna be easy. This will be the hardest thing that you have ever done. You must prove that you can adapt to any situation because you’ll be living in a world of constant uncertainty. Sometimes you guys are going to be put in teams, sometimes you’ll be paired up. But make no mistake, the only person you can trust is yourself. This is an individual game. I guarantee you no one knows what’s coming. Straight up, this season is no joke. So I hope you are f*cking ready. I’d like to welcome everybody to The Challenge: Total Madness.”

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: MTV ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Who Are the Predicted Winners?