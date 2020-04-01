Nany Gonzalez Used to Date Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

The latest season of MTV’s The Challenge is back, and it features some new faces as well as many familiar Challenge vets. There is a lot of history between most of the contestants on the show, but some parts of that history are more well-known than others.

Fans have often wondered about the extent of Nany Gonzalez and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s relationship since the two appeared on Battle of the Exes 2 as partners in 2014. They have been mostly friendly on the show since then, with Nany even getting flirty with Bananas during War of the Worlds.

What exactly happened between the two and were they ever in a serious relationship?

The Two Connected & Were in a ‘Cool Relationship’ After Nany Appeared on ‘The Real World: Las Vegas’

Nany was on an extended break from The Challenge, taking three years off between Rivals 3 and her return on War of the Worlds. When she returned to the show, she said she was newly single after a three-year relationship: “I basically just went through a divorce,” she said. “So I was feeling free… I’m a single girl, I can do what I want to do.”

On War of the Worlds, Nany quickly made a connection with Chase from The Bachelorette, but things turned sour when Chase saw Nany get flirty with Bananas. On the War of the Worlds after show, Nany broke down her relationship with Bananas.

She said after she finished filming The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011, her and Johnny “just started talking. I was living in Arizona and he’s in Southern California. So we just had this cool relationship… it is what it is.” She did say it was more than platonic but did not give details about how serious they got.

She said after a little while, “I cut him off and stopped talking to him because I didn’t trust him. Then, he and I didn’t speak or see each other until our first season of The Challenge together, which was Rivals 2.”

In a video for Battle of the Exes 2, where the two were paired up together as exes, Nany said: “I think he was looking at me like a piece of ass.” She also said that “when we stopped talking, he hated me.” Bananas said, “We’re just better as friends.”

The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II | He Said/She Said w/ Johnny "Bananas" & Nany | MTV

About her flirtation with Johnny on War of the Worlds, she said “Since [Rivals 2], we’ve been cool. It is what it is. Here’s the thing about Johnny — and people can say what they want — we have fun together. He’s just a fun person to be around.”

