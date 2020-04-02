National Burrito Day 2020 Deals & Free Delivery

National Burrito Day will be celebrated on April 2, 2020, and though restaurants around the United States have had to shut down their dining rooms, some are still offering deals and free delivery for the holiday.

National Burrito Day is always celebrated on the first Thursday of April, and most big chains are usually able to offer specials. This year is a bit different for many of the companies due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Some chains, like Chipotle, are stepping up to offer free food to healthcare workers for the holiday, and others are still offering the usual deals, but they’re offering them through delivery or carry-out only due to local and national social distancing guidelines.

Like always, deals vary by location, so you should call your location to ensure they’re offering the deal before heading out to the restaurant.

El Pollo Loco: Buy One, Get One Free and Free Delivery

We are open. With plenty of ways to get all your favorites, safely and conveniently. pic.twitter.com/CtD6iYew0T — El Pollo Loco (@ElPolloLoco) March 28, 2020

The Daily Bulletin reported that El Pollo Loco will be celebrating National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 2, 2020. During the promotion, will be able to buy one burrito and get one free.

“We recognize that it is a tough time economically for everyone, and we’re grateful that we can be there for our community during this time,” Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco, said in a statement. “We wanted to offer a small gesture to make it a little easier on our customers to enjoy one of their favorite products from us, our burritos, and give one to someone they love.”

The deal can be redeemed with a coupon on El Pollo Loco’s website or by using a Loco Rewards code within the El Pollo Loco mobile app.

El Pollo Loco has also announced that they will continue to offer free delivery via Postmates for however long is necessary.

Chipotle: Free Delivery

To all the healthcare heroes: thank you ❤️ Get free burritos delivered to your medical facility next week. Submit your team today and see terms here: https://t.co/Bu9bus872k — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 1, 2020

Chipotle Mexican Grill is thanking Healthcare workers with free meals in celebration of National Burrito Day. Registration is open now through April 2, and workers need to register their office or hospital division to receive 25 free burritos during World Health Worker Week.

In a partnership with DoorDash, they will give away up to 100,000 burritos to the healthcare workers on the frontline from April 6 – 10. Healthcare workers can register online here. The meals will be free burrito boxes and the order may not be customized.

“We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests.”

In addition to thanking healthcare workers, Chipotle will offer free delivery on any order of $10 or more when ordered through the Chipotle app or online at Chipotle.com through April 30.

During National Burrito Day, guests can also receive free Queso Blanco when it’s added to their entree.

Other Deals

Moe’s is offering a deal on kids meals. If you order online or in the Moe’s App, you can get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entree.

Chuy’s is offering to donate $100 to their Redfish Relief Fund, which helps employees through the time, with each order of “Big As Yo’ Face Burrito.”

It’s possible restaurants like Del Taco and Taco Bell will offer specials as well, though none have been announced at the time of writing. Both chains are open for takeout via drive-thru though.

Many local restaurants may be open for carryout and delivery, though they may not be offering specials specifically for National Burrito Day.

