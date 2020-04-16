National Horny Day 2020: Is This Holiday Real?

As Americans move past the one month benchmark of social distancing amid coronavirus, users online have become accustomed to seeing the most random and strange terms trend nationwide on Twitter, but on April 16, the No. 1 trend was a holiday that most people have never heard of before: National Horny Day.

Is National Horny Day real? Has this NSFW holiday been observed in years past? And what does one do on National Horney Day? Was it invented while tens of millions of Americans are in self-quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19? As many single users online noted on Twitter, during coronavirus, National Horny Day could be celebrated every day.

Looking up National Horny Day in the Urban Dictionary, the go-to online source for new vernacular and modern slang, it appears the holiday was established last year on April 16, 2019. As for how the holiday is celebrated, Urban Dictionary says that it’s the one day of the year for which anyone can ask anyone for any sexual content, nudes and/or actions.

The origin of the holiday remains quite a mystery, and why April 16th was chosen. This is not a government-sanctioned holiday, and it goes without saying that not one person should feel obligated to anything they don’t want to do on what sounds like a Porn Hub sponsored holiday.

The Reaction Online To National Horny Day Made For Some Hilarious Tweets

Opened twitter to see it was national horny day pic.twitter.com/u6LlWDnKcI — aar°n (@drtybongwtr) April 16, 2020

While the Stay at Home orders amid coronavirus has people searching for any fun at-home activities, users online had blast enjoying this ridiculous holiday. Many jokes were in reference to COVID-19, and how basically every day is now National Horny Day.

A Joke I have Just Written Based on "National Horny Day" Trending: Person 1: Do people still have to go to work on National Horny Day?

Person 2: Nope, NHD is a day that everyone gets off. — Travis McElroy, The Internet's Best Friend (@travismcelroy) April 16, 2020

When it’s National Horny Day, but you’re in lockdown and single: pic.twitter.com/X4SFM9EPXm — Brownie (@CronicBrownie) April 16, 2020

National horny day? That’s everyday. — lil nugget (@JenBretty) April 16, 2020

happy national horny day pic.twitter.com/ueM21Mf1aP — FarLegends (R.I.P Rick May) (@FarLegendsSFM) April 16, 2020

in honor of national horny day pic.twitter.com/4aEEcvZZ62 — lyssツ (@maggotlyss) April 16, 2020

Without being able to meet new people while out with friends, or invite an online date to meet up in person, there’s a lot of Americans feeling stuck and lonely right now, which made for some hilarious self-deprecating tweets.

There Was A Similar Reaction Online To National Steak & BJ Day On March 14

National Steak & Blow Job Day made a strong resurgence amid coronavirus, which left many users online wondering if this was a legit holiday or if it was a newly made-up joke. However, according to the official website, because yes, they do have an official website, this holiday is man’s response to Valentine’s Day, taking place exactly one month after the popular holiday celebrating love in February.

“The overarching theory is one of ‘Man’s Valentine’s Day.’ You know the drill. Every 14th of February men get the chance to display their fondness for a significant other by showering them with gifts, flowers, dinner, and many other romantic baubles. They rack their brains for that one special gift that will show their spouse that they truly care.”

Forget about the coronavirus! Today is Steak & BJ Day! Women have Valentines Day and this day has been designated a day for women to show appreciation to their man because really, what's better than a good steak and a…um, well you know#steakandbjday #rock #heavymetal #hardrock pic.twitter.com/RMiCt0wh8X — Soundcheck with Gentry (@jegentry66) March 14, 2020

“Well here’s a little secret: men feel a tad left out. They’re just too proud or too embarrassed to admit it. March 14th henceforth became ‘Steak and Blowjob Day.’ Simple, effective and self-explanatory. No cards, no flowers, no special nights on the town; the name explains it all: just a steak and a BJ. That’s it.”

It goes without saying that in no relationship should a person be ever be forced to perform sexual acts. This absolutely preposterous and misogynistic holiday is completely in jest.

