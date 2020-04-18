Hallmark’s ‘Nature of Love’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is continuing its spring TV movie series with Nature of Love, starring Emilie Ullerup and Christopher Russell. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. If you’re wanting to visit the glamping resort, you won’t be able to because it was built especially for this movie. But you can visit the general location where the film was made. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Nature of Love premieres Saturday, April 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on April 19 at 6 p.m. Eastern, April 21 at 8 p.m., April 25 at 5 p.m., April 29 at 6 p.m., May 8 at 4 p.m., and May 23 at 11 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “City girl Katie is writing a magazine feature on a glamping resort. Far from sporty, she faces her fears trying the camp’s activities with help from Will, a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide.”

‘Nature of Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

Nature of Love was filmed in Canada. It was originally going to be called Love & Glamping. Emilie Ullerup told Parade that they filmed in the movie in Squamish, BC in Canada. She said they filmed in the mountains “not far from Whistler.” They filmed in August and she said the weather was beautiful.

“British Columbia in the summer is one of the most beautiful places on earth,” she said.

Ullerup told Media Village that she was four months pregnant during filming, so they had to do a lot to hide her pregnancy.

If you’re wanting to visit the resort where they filmed, you can’t actually do that. Ullerup told Media Village that they built the resort for the movie.

She said: “It wasn’t even a real glamping resort. They built everything; we had amazing set decorators and designers.”

Here’s a photo that co-star Erin Boyles shared from Alice Lake during filming in mid-August.

While Ullerup was filming while pregnant, this was Boyles’ first movie back after having a baby, according to her Instagram post.

Meet The Cast for ‘Nature of Love’

Emilie Ullerup stars as Katie.

Christopher Russell stars as Will.

Donna Benedicto stars as Penny. Her previous credits include Supergirl (DEO Agent Reiff), The Main Event, The Perfect Pickup, Matching Hearts, Christmas on My Mind, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things (Kendra), Mystery 101: Dead Talk, Valley of the Boom, Forever Christmas, UnREAL, Aurora Teagarden, Four Christmases and a Wedding, You Me Her, Motive, Aftermath, A Wish for Christmas, Operation Christmas, iZombie, Almost Human, and more.

Eric Gustafsson is Chase. His previous credits include Heartland (Clay McMurtry for 8 episodes), Love in Store, Supergirl, Bottled with Love, Sailing into Love, Love Take Two, Autumn Dreams, and more.

Erin Boyles stars as Olivia. Her previous credits include The Man in the High Castle, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Van Helsing, Aurora Teagarden Mystery, Garage Sale Mystery, Motive, So Awkward, Unsullied, Smallville, and more.

Meet Catherine Lough Haggquist, our Acting for Voice-over instructor! Catherine has worked in the entertainment industry for over 30 years. She's been on Once Upon a Time, Van Helsing,

Godzilla and Iron Man: Armored Adventures. Catherine's class is coming up! Visit our website. pic.twitter.com/JdYX37zp0T — On The Mic Training (@OTMvoiceover) October 24, 2019

Catherine Lough-Haggquist stars as Sabrina. Her credits include Motherland: Fort Salem (Petra Bellweather for six episodes), Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (Terry Sternholz), When Calls the Heart, Project Blue Book, Supernatural (Jules/Det. Glass), Chesapeake Shores (Linda Nelson), Jingle Around the Clock, Life Sentence, The Sweetest Heart, The Good Doctor, Project Mc2 (Dr. Allison Crawford), Zoo, iZombie, Continuum (Nora), The Whispers, The 100, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, Psych, Stargate Universe, Traveler, Flash Gordon, Traffic, Kyle XY, Rockpoint PD (Sgt. Grace Harris), Smallville, Dark Angel, Highlander, and much more.

Here are some more photos from the movie.

