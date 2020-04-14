‘NCIS’ Season 18: Has the Show Been Canceled or Renewed?

The CBS drama NCIS airs the final episode of its abbreviated Season 17. Production on the show was shut down early due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and the show has not yet been renewed for a season 18.

Most seasons of NCIS are between 22 and 24 episodes, and season 17 was supposed to run for a total of 22. Since the set was shut down for the safety of the cast and crew, however, they are not producing the last two episodes of the season.

If any storylines are left open at the end of the episode, then NCIS will aim to wrap those up next season, provided the show is renewed.

Other CBS shows that have been shut down for the time being include All Rise, The Amazing Race, The Bold and the Beautiful, Survivor, FBI, The Young and The Restless and all three NCIS series. Late-night talk shows that were previously temporarily shut down have begun to air via live stream from the hosts’ houses.

‘NCIS’ Has Not Yet Been Renewed for Season 18

Luckily for fans of the show, NCIS is very likely to be renewed by the network. Due to the novel coronavirus, though, most shows have not been announced as renewed or canceled.

NCIS pulls more than 10 million viewers each episode, making it one of the most-watched shows on television right now. The spin-off shows, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans are also highly viewed with each of them averaging over 5 million viewers per episode.

The renewal for NCIS is generally tied in with the renewal of lead actor Mark Harmon’s contract with CBS. While earlier in the season and late last season, fans believed Harmon may be getting ready to leave the show, it’s looking less likely for that to happen. One fan theory suggested that Harmon’s character, Gibbs, would be replaced by Ziva David when she returned. The theory did not pan out, though, with David leaving the show again this season.

It’s extremely likely that Harmon and CBS will continue their partnership, as Harmon has been a fixture on the show for nearly two decades and NCIS continues to celebrate such high viewership. Because of this, it’s very likely the show will be renewed.

‘NCIS’ Shared a Message of Hope to Viewers Ahead of the Finale

NCIS recently shared a humorous message of support from actor Wilmer Valderrama who reached out to tell everyone “we’re in this together.”

The actor also explained that he’s starting to feel jealous of his dog because he doesn’t have to use toilet paper.

“That being said, I’ve also been creating real perspective in seeing the shortage of toilet paper,” he said. “And it made me reflect on that, it made me really think that I wish I was more like my dog. Man, he needs no toilet paper. It’s unbelievable. We can learn from everyone at home.”

Tune in to NCIS tonight, April 14, 2020 to watch the season finale of the abbreviated season. NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air on Sunday nights on CBS.

