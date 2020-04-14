Tonight’s Episode of ‘NCIS’ is the Season 17 Finale

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, CBS’s hit drama NCIS shut down production early on season 17. Because of that, the episode airing tonight, April 14, 2020, acts as the season 17 finale of the show.

Like most other TV shows, NCIS and the two spinoff shows, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, shut their production down due to concerns about the health and safety of the cast and crew. Usually, a season of NCIS runs between 22 and 24 episodes. This season was set to be 22 but has since been shortened to 20.

During tonight’s episode, according to the episode synopsis, “The team attempts to verify the identity of Joe Smith, who claims that he has served in the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor.”

Christopher Lloyd Guest Stars on “The Arizona”

Christopher Lloyd guest stars in tonight’s episode, portraying Joe Smith, the man claiming he served in the U.S.S. Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. NCIS posted about Lloyd on Instagram, writing “Great Scott! #NCIS is all-new with guest star [Christopher Lloyd] tomorrow night.”

Lloyd is most well-known for his portrayal of Emmett “Doc” Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy, and he has also starred as Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search For Spook and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family.

Lloyd has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards in his career. Two were for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Variety or Music Series for portraying Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and he also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Road to Avonlea in 1990 for the episode “Another Point of View.”

Lloyd has had recent guest appearances in Tooned Out, Big City Greens and A.P. Bio as well.

‘NCIS’ Has Not Yet Been Renewed for Season 18

Though NCIS has not yet been renewed for another season, it’s likely that fans have nothing to worry about in that regard. The renewal of the show is usually tied up with the renewal of lead actor Mark Harmon’s contract, and, because the ratings for NCIS remain high, it’s unlikely the actor will be leaving the show.

On March 15, NCIS actor Sean Murray shared the news of the cancelation of production on his Twitter account. He tweeted, “As many of you have already heard, #NCIS production has been put on hold for the time being. we will wrap our current season with 20 eps complete and plan to pick up where we left off when we begin season 18. stay safe… we’ll see you soon.”

The actor later said the show has not been picked up for an additional season, but the plan would be to pick up the existing storylines going into the beginning of that season if they did get renewed.

