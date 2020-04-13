Is Nell Leaving ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ After Season 11?

The CBS Drama NCIS: Los Angeles has been teasing the idea that Nell may be leaving the show for some time. Signs point to Nell leaving, but it might not be so simple since the storyline was just to free up Renee Felice Smith for other projects.

According to the episode synopsis for season 11, episode 20, which is titled “Knock Down,” “NCIS assists the DOJ in the investigation of an arsonist who targets an FBI safe house that’s protecting a political activist seeking asylum. Also, Eric deals with the aftermath of Nell leaving the team.”

Though Nell did leave the team in the most recent new episode, it’s possible that she’ll be back, or that she’ll at least still be on the show in some capacity.

The show has not yet been renewed for Season 12.

Read on to learn more about whether or not Nell is leaving the show.

Is Nell Really Leaving the Show?

TV Line reports that Nell might not be leaving the show for good, writing instead that the reason for the most recent storyline with her leaving the team was actually just to free up Renee Felice Smith for an outside project as shows do sometimes. That doesn’t mean she’s not leaving the show for good, though. It just means that it’s still unclear whether or not that is the case.

Right now, Nell’s absence won’t last forever. She’ll be back at some point, and it’s possible her return will lead both her and Eric to some clarity about what they want from their relationship and what she wants from her job.

It’s important to note that NCIS: Los Angeles has not officially been renewed for Season 12. It’s likely the show will be, but due to the global coronavirus pandemic, show renewals have not been announced for the upcoming fall season of shows.

How Will Eric Handle Nell Leaving NCIS?

According to tonight’s episode synopsis and teaser, it seems that Eric will not handle Nell’s leaving with the most grace. Though the two have been through a lot this season, Eric still cares about her and doesn’t want her to leave.

Earlier in the season, Eric went on an undercover mission which led to Nell realizing they’d become disconnected and not as close as they used to be. Then, he moved out to allow her sister to move in and they removed all labels from their relationship.

Now, Nell is using her vacation days to ponder whether or not she really wants to stay in the NCIS, and she may return with a different mindset about what she wants with her job and Eric. She may decide she loves both her job and Eric, leading her to want to stay around after all.

At the end of the most recent episode, Nell still hadn’t told Eric that she was leaving. It’s likely we’ll see that conversation at the beginning of tonight’s episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on CBS.

