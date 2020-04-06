Is a New Episode of 911 on TV Tonight? When Is the Next Episode?

It’s Monday, and that usually means a new episode of Fox’s drama 9-1-1. Unfortunately for viewers, tonight’s episode of the show is a rebroadcast of the most recent season 3 episode. The next new episode is next week on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

This season of 9-1-1 has been throwing cliffhanger after cliffhanger, and the most recent episode, which is being rebroadcast this week, was no different.

The show is only on episode 14 of the season, which could worry fans due to the current state of the entertainment industry. There’s no need to fear about this season, though. Fox had finished up production for the entire season before production shut down on most other productions.

What Will Happen on Next Week’s Episode?

WARNING: Spoilers for Episode 13 of the season follow. Read at your own risk.

While we don’t have any solid spoilers for what will happen on next week’s episode of 9-1-1, we know a bit because of the episode synopsis and title. The title is “The Taking of Dispatch 9-1-1,” which sounds like what you’d expect after what happened on the most recent episode.

According to The Cinemaholic, the title is a direct reference to the 2014 found-footage supernatural film The Taking of Deborah Logan.

Now, in the recent episodes, Josh Russo was assaulted by his catfish-date Greg and his friend Josh. Those assailants have now broken into the call center and will hold the entire 9-1-1 call center hostage in the upcoming episode.

Now, it looks like the team will rush to the rescue of the operators and highlight the quick siege of the building. It’s likely that Maddie and Josh will both take the forefront of the episode.

How Many Episodes are Left this Season?

Much like last season, this season of 9-1-1 will consist of a total of 18 episodes meaning there are five total episodes left in the season. The show will wrap up sometime in May. The third season premiered in the fall of 2019, took a winter hiatus, and then came back in the spring for the midseason premiere.

Usually, networks wait until they see the new crop of pilots before canceling or renewing shows for the upcoming season. That has not been the case this year since many pilots are not being filmed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fox has already made the decision to cancel their one-season show Deputy, but they have renewed shows like 9-1-1: Lone Stare, Prodigal Sun and Duncanville. It’s likely that the original 9-1-1 will be renewed as well, though no official word has come out either way yet.

The show has averaged around 6.7 million viewers on the night that the episode airs and an average of 10.4 million viewers when Live+7 ratings are calculated. Live+7 ratings include the original air date plus DVR numbers over the seven days after an episode airs.

