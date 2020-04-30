Nick Cordero’s Grim Health Update: ‘Lungs Are Severely Damaged,’ Wife Says

Amanda Kloots continues to keep husband Nick Cordero‘s friends, family, and fans updated with his latest health developments via social media, and while she was initially excited for the Broadway star to have his ventilator removed on Monday, after suffering a severe lung infection, that procedure was forced to be put on hold.

On Thursday, Kloots didn’t have much positive news to share. She announced on Instagram, “Due to COVID- 19, Nick’s lungs are severely damaged, and that doctors told her that “it looks like he’s been a smoker for 50 years.”

Kloots said, “There are holes in his lungs, obviously where you don’t want holes to be. This was found because his oxygen count went down, so they cleaned out his lungs again. I think the plan today is to do a scan with ink to light up his lungs to get a better picture of what’s going on. They want to find out from the culture what the fungus is to find the right medication.”

The celebrity fitness trainer, who’s taking care of the couple’s 10-month old son, Elvis, with the help of her brother and sister while Cordero remains in intensive care at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, did say that his lungs looked better than they did a few days ago.

“Nick ended up getting an infection in his lungs that went into his blood, so he went into a little bit of a septic shock,” Kloots shared on Tuesday. “So, they went in and completely cleaned out his lungs, which was great. They gave him some blood pressure medication to help his blood pressure come back up” and a “really strong antibiotic” to help with the infection in his lungs.

Doctors Told Kloots Not To Give Up Hope Just Yet

The 38-year-old former Radio City Rockette has become an unintentional social media star throughout this horrific ordeal. Kloots’ positive energy and her ability to always look at the bright side of things while her husband remains unconscious, and then needed his right leg amputated due to blood clots – it’s not short of miraculous to her friends, family, and followers.

On Thursday, viewers could tell this latest news was weighing heavy on her shoulders. Kloots admitted, “It’s hard to keep up my spirits, I’m not gonna lie. There are times I’m absolutely terrified and super scared. Sometimes, when I hear news like yesterday – I’m just like really? It’s almost like we can’t catch a break.”

While this lastest health update was grim, Kloots remains hopeful that her husband will wake up. “He is 41 and he’s been fighting,” she said. “He’s been fighting really hard. We know. He’s literally been thrown every curveball he could be thrown.”

Being on the younger side is a huge tip in the Waitress star’s hat. Doctors told Kloots, “If Nick was in his 70’s, it would be a different conversation,” in regards to what could be considered the best-case scenario. “But doctors said do not give up,” she said. “We’re just trying to get to a healthy state to get his trach in but that can’t happen.”

