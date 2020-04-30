Nick Offerman Age & Height: How Old & Tall is He?

Nick Offerman was born on June 26, 1970, making him 49 years old. The Parks and Recreation star stands at 5′11″, and is married to fellow Parks and Rec co-star Megan Mullally, who plays Ron Swanson’s crazy ex-wife Tammy 2 on the show. The couple has been married since 2003.

Offerman and the rest of the Parks and Recreation cast are coming together virtually on Thursday, April 30 for a special reunion episode of the show, in order to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Keep reading for details on the Parks and Rec special, which premieres at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC:

Offerman Wasn’t Sure There Would Ever be a Parks and Rec Reunion

Nick Offerman: RS Interview Special EditionStephen Rodrick spoke with actor Nick Offerman about the 'Parks and Recreation' reunion, his new show 'Devs,' doing a podcast with his wife Megan Mullally in their California king bed, woodworking, gardening, and Kabuki. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/2KM6twl Subscribe to Rolling Stone on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1uGwgGg Check out http://www.rollingstone.com for the latest news in music, culture, politics and more. More videos from Rolling Stone: http://www.rollingstone.com/video Like Rolling Stone Video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RollingStoneVideo/ Like Rolling Stone on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RollingStone/ Follow Rolling Stone on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RollingStone Follow Rolling Stone on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rollingstone/ 2020-04-30T17:00:02.000Z

The reunion episode emphasizes social distancing, with each of the show’s original characters connecting via video chat. Offerman told Rolling Stone ahead of the episode’s debut that he and the rest of the cast were excited to film the reunion, since none of them really thought it would ever happen.

“We’re ridiculously excited because it was something that was rumored to never have any possible reunion or comeback, and I think it was the brainchild of our main creator Michael Schur,” Offerman said of the special.

He also notes that his audition tape for the role of Michael Scott in The Office had a hand in Offerman getting the role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation. “That audition was exactly the seed that became Ron Swanson,” Offerman told Rolling Stone’s Stephen Rodrick. “Spoiler alert: I did not get the role of Michael Scott, but [the casting director] brought me in for this other part.”

Offerman & Poehler Reunite Through Video Chat During the Parks and Rec Special

Leslie and Ron Catch Up While Social Distancing – A Parks and Recreation SpecialLeslie, Ron and friends check in on each other during a challenging time as the cast of Parks and Recreation reunites for a special benefiting Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. Watch the special Thursday at 8:30pm ET/PT. Sponsored by State Farm and Subaru. Donate to http://www.feedingamerica.org/ParksandRec Cast includes Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle) and Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger). » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream Your Favorite Shows Anytime: http://bit.ly/NBCFullEpisodes NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. Leslie and Ron Catch Up While Social Distancing – A Parks and Recreation Special https://youtu.be/5fjWFBpbrIY NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-04-29T20:31:21.000Z

The April 30 special includes the original 10 cast members from Parks and Recreation, including Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), and Retta (Donna Meagle). The clip above give fans an idea of what to expect from the reunion special, with Leslie Knope drilling Ron Swanson on his social distancing practices.

“What are you doing? Are you in your cabin?” Leslie asks Ron, who answers, “I am. I come up here to hunt meat so I don’t have to go to the grocery store.” He offers to send Leslie some of his venison jerky but advises his former colleague that she needs to “sharpen her incisors first.”

Leslie then asks Ron if he’s practicing social distancing when he travels, and he replies in typical Ron Swanson fashion – “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was 4 years old,” so fans will get the same type of Parks and Rec humor that we’ve come to expect from the original series, despite its five year hiatus.

The Parks and Recreation reunion special airs Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on NBC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Amy Poehler Age & Height: How Old & Tall is She?

