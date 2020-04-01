Night Angel on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

The Night Angel has secured a spot in The Masked Singer Super 9, and fans are desperate for the celebrity to be unveiled. The Night Angel has revealed a number of cryptic clues, and while fans have narrowed down the identity of the singer, they have yet to unanimously agree on who it is.

The final eight competitors for this season of the show are the Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger, Frog, Banana, Astronaut, Night Angel, and Rhino. Last week, the T-Rex was revealed to be teen sensation Jojo Siwa.

Read on for the top clues and guesses for the Night Angel on The Masked Singer.

Clues

In her first clues package, the Night Angel walked through a motel and opened up door No. 4 to reveal men with duck bills on their faces. Door No. 5, meanwhile, revealed angry older women.

The second clues package showed a fireplace, sweet tea, and a fan. There was also a castle and a strawberry.

The Night Angel has spoken about “building an empire”, and mentions that she is “surrounded by other angels”. We also know she has been in the industry since she was a teenager. Because she was splitting her time between the industry and school, she missed her senior prom.

The Night Angel refers to the night as being “deliciously mysterious,” like herself. She adds that fame has “brought her down like a landslide.”

The Night Angel also alludes to her religion by saying that she is “deeply blessed”.

Guesses

At this point, the guesses are split between Kandi Burruss, from Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Taraji P. Henson. Our bet is on the former.

Burruss has a very distinct voice that matches that of the Night Angel. On top of that, Burruss has a restaurant that is called Old Lady Gang, which could explain the mob of Old Ladies behind Door No. 5. On that same note, Burruss has a restaurant located in Castleberry Hill, which could explain the castle clue.

Sweet tea could simply be a reference to the fact that Burruss is from the south.

Those familiar with Burruss’s background also know she was a member of the group Xscape. In reference to being “blessed”, it’s worth noting that Kandi believes in God and is an active member of the Church of Holiness. She also has a songwriting credit on the soundtrack to Destiny Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills”, which would explain the men wearing duck masks behind door No. 4. That isn’t the only songwriting reference– Burruss co-wrote the song “Tardy for the Party”, which is the theme song for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and eagle-eyed viewers may remember seeing a man point to his watch in the clues package for the Night Angel.

And while certain things about Taraji P. Henson align (like the reference to “building an empire”), we don’t think the voice is a strong enough match.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8pm ET/PT.

